FIELD, Joseph Anthony, 67, of Columbia, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born June 7, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert Marshall Field and Marian Field of Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James K. Field; nieces, Dawn Field and Catherine Hohl.
Joe is survived by his wife, Bonnie Snapp Field; daughter, Erin Hansard and her husband, Greg; grandson, Grant Hansard; sister, Marcia Hohl; brother, John Field and his wife, Suse; nephews, Patrick Hohl, Marshall Hohl and Michael Hohl and his wife, Alicia; and a great-nephew, Ryan Gonzalez.
Joe was a graduate of Huguenot High School and was a building contractor for over 40 years. He was a former real estate agent and was a past member of the Charlottesville Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He was a caterer and a chef extraordinaire! He formerly owned and operated Columbia Joe's BBQ and was a member of the Kansas City BBQ Society, where he was also a judge. Joe was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Columbia, Va. and was a member of Rotary of Goochland.
There will be an outdoor memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Rassawek Vineyard, 6276 River Road West, Columbia, Va. 23038. The family encourages everyone to dress weather appropriately, including comfortable shoes. All attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 43 Washington St., Columbia, Va. 23038 or Goochland Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 281, Manakin Sabot, Va. 23103 or at goochlandrotary.com
Family and friends may share memories and photos on the Thacker Brothers Funeral Home website at thackerbrothers.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.