Joyce Ann Washington Henry
HENRY, Joyce Ann Washington, 71, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, September 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of loving family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at New Covenant Apostolic Church, 2129 Ford Ave. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
New Covenant Apostolic Church
2129 Ford Ave, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Much love to Sister Joyce´s remarkable daughter whom she adored, Iva and her family. In peace and in the mighty Name Of Jesus, may Sister Joyce Ann Henry forever Rest.
Minister Juanita Floyd Cox
September 21, 2021
My condolences to you he family. May GOD comfort each, and everyone of you in a way that only "HE" can.
Missionary Jeneatta Jackson (Jean)
September 21, 2021
