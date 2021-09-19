HENRY, Joyce Ann Washington, 71, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, September 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of loving family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at New Covenant Apostolic Church, 2129 Ford Ave. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.