WHITSON, Joyce Eunice, was born January 2, 1942 to the late Willie and Janie Paige of Caroline County, Va.
She later moved to Arlington, Va., where she met and married Ricardo Whitson. From their union, they were blessed with Rhoda (deceased), Sharanda and Ricardo.
She worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where she received several accommodations and retired in 1992.
She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Rick; children, Sharanda Wilson (Byron) and Ricardo Whitson. Also mourning her loss are grandchildren, Ashley, Jasmine, Ricardo, Byron Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Bryce and Kayla; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She will be missed by all, but as her favorite poem states, "I'm O.K."
A visitation will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3500 19th St. S, Arlington, Va. 22204 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after in Pleasant Valley Memorial Park in Annandale, Va. To share condolences with the family, please visit https://tinyurl.com/JoyceWhitsonObit
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.