GONNER, Juliette O'Bryant Bowles, age 76, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 22, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of Martha Bell O'Bryant and Martin Raymond O'Bryant. Julie is survived by her husband, Henry R. "Hank" Gonner; her daughter, Charlotte Bowles Gilman (Logan); and son, Andrew "Andy" M. Gonner (Rachel); and grandchildren, Madison and Zachary Gilman; nieces, Sarah and Laura Conway; and great-nephews, "CJ" Woods and Michael Woods and Myles Osterfelt. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Gray Bowles in 1977; and her sister, Agnes Lynn O'Bryant in 2011.



Julie retired from her nursing career in 2011. She was a 1963 graduate of John Marshall High School, graduated from Richmond Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1971 and earned her BS in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia in 1983. She worked in a variety of settings in Richmond as well as Asheville, N.C. (1989-1998) and Lancaster, Penn. (1998-2011).



She loved her church, St. Michael's. She started every day with prayer and ended every day with prayer. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nurse and friend to many. She left us all too soon, but she also left us with many wonderful memories. The circle of her earthly life is complete. She is at peace.



Funeral arrangements: burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Feedmore, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or the Salvation Army Central Virginia, 2 West Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23220



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Apr. 4, 2021.