Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimberly Denise Hawkins
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HAWKINS, Kimberly Denise, 53, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria Hawkins Johnson and Horace Hawkins. She leaves cherished memories to her loving son, Warren Hubbard Jr.; brother, Jeffrey D. Hawkins (Shonda); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the March Chapel with live-streaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Pam and other family members of the Hawkins Family, may God comfort you in this time of season. Kim will always remain in my heart and you'rein my prayers. Love ya. Cheryl Clayton, Richmond, VA
Cheryl R Clayton
March 19, 2021
To The Hawkins Family, you are in my thoughts and prayer. Kim was a nice person to know ,got to know her in the Richmond Sister's Network Group. Know that you are not alone and that many people care and thinking of y'all in the loss of kim. Make God be with you always
Doris Jefferson(Tee)
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results