HAWKINS, Kimberly Denise, 53, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria Hawkins Johnson and Horace Hawkins. She leaves cherished memories to her loving son, Warren Hubbard Jr.; brother, Jeffrey D. Hawkins (Shonda); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the March Chapel with live-streaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.