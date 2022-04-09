MCGHEE, Kyle LaCabe, "Baby Boy," 47, of Richmond, Va., died April 4, 2022 in hospice care at his grandmother's home, with his mother at his side and surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Martine S. McGhee; they were best friends and soulmates that shared a unique love and constant laughter. Born in Richmond, Va., he was the son of Mary Peteet McGhee of Chicago, Illinois and the late great RVA Minister of Music, Frank J. McGhee Sr., of NorthFork, West Virginia. Kyle graduated from George Wythe High School, with the class of 1992. He accepted a football scholarship from Hampton University and completed three years before he was injured in a car accident. Kyle spent the last 15 years managing his care as a heart transplant recipient and assisting his wife with raising three young men that he loved as his sons. Kyle lived a full life. For him, the quality of his life was far greater than the quantity. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Kyle L. McGhee to The American Heart Association
. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at which time funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.