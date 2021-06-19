APRAHAMIAN, Linda Mabel, On Monday, June 14, 2021, Linda Mabel Aprahamian passed away at the age of 78, to be with her Lord and Savior. Linda was born on July 4, 1942. She was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She never knew a stranger. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Perry; mother, Lois Perry; husband, Herbert Aprahamian; brother, James Perry; son, Mark Aprahamian; and daughter, Teresa Kovalaske. She is survived by her daughter, Reba Barton; son, Brian Aprahamian and wife, Janet; her seven grandchildren, Michael Hester, John Crafton and wife, Brittany, Lace Crafton and wife, Dawn, Avery Vinson and fiance, Katie, Christopher, Aaron and wife, Brooke and Owen Aprahamian; her great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Delta, Arlow, Gram, Noah, Mackenzie and Tatum; her brother, Marion Perry and wife, Diane; and sisters-in-laws, Wanda Perry and Patsy Hester; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private viewing for immediate family and close friends on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. Hopewell J.T. Morriss & Son. A graveside service with be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. Bermuda Memorial Cemetery, Chester. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.