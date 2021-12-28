FOWLER, Michael Teague, 53, of Richmond, Va., completed his journey with us and left peacefully for the world to come on December 27, 2021. He fought a courageous three-year battle with glioblastoma and claimed victory as he left this disease behind.



He is survived by his life partner, Robert Scott Hafling; his mother, Mary Elizabeth (Clarke) Fallin; his father, Jesse L. Fowler Jr. (Donna); a brother, Scott Fowler; a stepbrother, Kenny Moore; a half-sister, Katherine Croft (Brooke); his faithful canine companion, Reed; and dozens of close friends and associates.



Michael graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1987, received a BGS from VCU in 1994 and became a licensed Optician after receiving an AAS degree, cum laude, from J. Sargeant Reynolds in 1995.



He began a 24-year career with Capital One in 1995 and worked primarily in Risk Management. He was an active member of the Disaster Recovery Institute and earned designation as a Certified Business Continuity Auditor (CBCA), in recognition of his expertise in succession planning and emergency management for financial service companies around the world.



He served on the Board of the Historic West Grace Street Association and several committees at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.



He loved to cycle and travel. From the Capital Trail to a seven-day, 160-mile riding adventure from Bordeaux to Toulouse, France, he routinely engaged in serious cycling. Even while undergoing treatment, he rode in several fundraising events for cancer research.



New York City was a favorite travel destination. He knew all the places to visit there and many other cities in the U.S.A. He travelled the world, spending time in England, India, Hong Kong, Bali and the Philippines. He made lifetime friendships wherever he went. He also completed several medical charity trips as a licensed Optician, visiting sites in Mexico and the Caribbean.



Cooking was another passion for Michael, from anything on the grill to Moroccan, Indian or French cuisine dinners. He loved planning and perfection, and this was most evident in his writing about his cooking and travel adventures.



But more than just planning, he excelled in organization. In 2018, he started a consulting business that provided organizational services to individuals and small business. Honeycomb, LLC was an instant success. Michael enjoyed what he was doing and he did it well, the capstone to a successful career.



Michael was a gentle soul. He was very sensitive to the needs of others. He cared for and expressed true compassion for others in a way that made them feel comfortable and gravitate toward him. He was everyone's best friend.



Michael was polite beyond just normal courtesy. Even through the most difficult experiences of his radiation and chemotherapy treatment, he never once failed to thank a nurse, aide, social worker or anyone else as they assisted him or performed yet another painful procedure.



His family would like to express our thanks to the staffs of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, the Oncology Department of St. Mary's Hospital, the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality Life Center and the Bon Secours Hospice. All of the people in these organizations supported Michael with professional care, compassion and support as he faced this challenge with determination and courage.



Michael was much loved by his family and numerous friends. A visitation will be held at the Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, to celebrate his life and recall our memories of him. All persons are requested to wear face masks during the visitation.



A private interment of ashes will be conducted at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality Of Life Center, 5875 Bremo Rd., Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23226; to Feedmore, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220; or to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, 2121 Ward Court, NW, 5th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20037.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.