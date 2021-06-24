BARTE', Michelle Marie, born September 21, 1970 left her earthly life Sunday, June 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her father, Jean A. Barte' Jr. of Tennessee; her devoted brother, Brian C. Barte'; and loving aunt, Marie C. Barte', both from Richmond. An independent, curious woman, she was a born traveler, musician, very spiritual, organized and had come to terms with leaving this world. Godspeed, our wonderful girl and on to your next adventure. Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. on Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House of Bon Air or the Arbor Day Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2021.
Just learning of Michelle's passing and am saddened to hear. I remember Michelle as the most animated, bright-eyed, and smart conversationalist of our Richmond friends. She was the first of my peers to make the leap of faith and move out of Richmond to Phoenix, which later inspired my move to Orlando. Michelle's musical creativity & penchant for coding was very cool, and I enjoyed hearing from her randomly over the years. She was a very amazing person all around. I wish her family well. To the stars Michelle.
Paul S.
Friend
July 22, 2021
Thank you for the brief time we spent. What a marvelous family!
Lynn Ryan, RN
Other
July 7, 2021
Shirley Newmont Gaby Heller
June 29, 2021
To all who were fortunate to have known Michelle, we are blessed to have had such an amazing lady touch our lives. I wish comfort & peace to all her loved ones. She will be missed by many. I am honored to have had many years of friendship with Michelle. There are so many things I love about Michelle & admire. She was naturally talented in all the many interests she had. She had great taste in style, food, & decor. All of her places were decorated & organized so well it looked like it was out of a design magazine. We had many fun, photo trip adventures. She was my favorite travel buddy. She loved & created music, photography, & art. I was so excited when we would visit each other. We would cook, talk for hours about everything, laugh, be silly, share videos we liked, & pet our cats. Time flew with her great company. She is the smartest, intuitive friend I ever had. She taught me so much. She was the one I called when I needed advice. She was a good listener,communicator, & writer. I lived with Michelle several times & we got to share our lives together. I will cherish every moment I had with her & she will always live in my heart & memories. Love you always, Michelle. Thank you for the great friendship. I miss you.
Sharon
Friend
June 27, 2021
We will surely miss Michelle, she was like a daughter to us. May you rest in peace.
Tommy and Kristine
Friend
June 27, 2021
Kimmy Pierce
June 26, 2021
My heart is shattered and there was so much I wanted to say. The world lost an amazing light! Sending prayers love and light to your family
Kimmy Pierce
Friend
June 27, 2021
Keeping you all in my thoughts. Michelle was such a wonderful loving person. She'll always be in my heart.
Laura French
Friend
June 25, 2021
Healing thoughts and prayers for Michelle's father, brother and aunt. She was one of a kind.
Holly Hilton
Friend
June 25, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Michelle indeed fought courageously. To my friend Brian, the rest of her family, and friends , you are all in my thoughts.
Matthew Graham
June 24, 2021
Prayers of comfort for Jean, Brian, Marie and all family and friends.
Joanne and Barry Clark
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of precious daughter, Michelle. May she rest in peace.