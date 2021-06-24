To all who were fortunate to have known Michelle, we are blessed to have had such an amazing lady touch our lives. I wish comfort & peace to all her loved ones. She will be missed by many. I am honored to have had many years of friendship with Michelle. There are so many things I love about Michelle & admire. She was naturally talented in all the many interests she had. She had great taste in style, food, & decor. All of her places were decorated & organized so well it looked like it was out of a design magazine. We had many fun, photo trip adventures. She was my favorite travel buddy. She loved & created music, photography, & art. I was so excited when we would visit each other. We would cook, talk for hours about everything, laugh, be silly, share videos we liked, & pet our cats. Time flew with her great company. She is the smartest, intuitive friend I ever had. She taught me so much. She was the one I called when I needed advice. She was a good listener,communicator, & writer. I lived with Michelle several times & we got to share our lives together. I will cherish every moment I had with her & she will always live in my heart & memories. Love you always, Michelle. Thank you for the great friendship. I miss you.

Sharon Friend June 27, 2021