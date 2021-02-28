ANASTASIO, Monique Adam, 83, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her three loving daughters, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Known affectionately as "Tata" by her grandchildren, Monique loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her wonderfully large family. She was born and raised in the village of Les Islettes in France and moved to the U.S. in 1956 at the age of 17. She raised her family in northern New Jersey, but when her children relocated to Virginia, she made the move herself to be near them. Monique had an outsized sense of adventure and loved to laugh with her family and friends. Travel was always at the top of the list of her favorite things to do, but she never ventured too far from her beloved family and friends.



Monique is survived by her three loving daughters, Denise Oldfield, Carol (Steve) Petock and Marianne Anastasio; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Sean) Rudnick, Matthew (Arlena) Petock, Avery Oldfield, Rachel (Devin) Mays, Natalie (Josh) Hardy, Cole Caminiti, Robert Oldfield Jr., Christian Caminiti and Noelle Caminiti; five great-grandchildren, Reese, Liam, Luke, Jack and Hallie. She was preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law of 37 years, Robert W. Oldfield, who will welcome her with open arms in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ascend Hospice and her loving caregivers, Paige Klase, Traci Hooker, Sheila Smith, Shaunte Martin, Rochelle Crawford and Casandra Colonette.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.