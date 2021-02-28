ANASTASIO, Monique Adam, 83, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her three loving daughters, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Known affectionately as "Tata" by her grandchildren, Monique loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her wonderfully large family. She was born and raised in the village of Les Islettes in France and moved to the U.S. in 1956 at the age of 17. She raised her family in northern New Jersey, but when her children relocated to Virginia, she made the move herself to be near them. Monique had an outsized sense of adventure and loved to laugh with her family and friends. Travel was always at the top of the list of her favorite things to do, but she never ventured too far from her beloved family and friends.
Monique is survived by her three loving daughters, Denise Oldfield, Carol (Steve) Petock and Marianne Anastasio; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Sean) Rudnick, Matthew (Arlena) Petock, Avery Oldfield, Rachel (Devin) Mays, Natalie (Josh) Hardy, Cole Caminiti, Robert Oldfield Jr., Christian Caminiti and Noelle Caminiti; five great-grandchildren, Reese, Liam, Luke, Jack and Hallie. She was preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law of 37 years, Robert W. Oldfield, who will welcome her with open arms in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ascend Hospice and her loving caregivers, Paige Klase, Traci Hooker, Sheila Smith, Shaunte Martin, Rochelle Crawford and Casandra Colonette.
it is with great sadness that I have just learned the death of Monique.
Madeleine, Roman and I think very hard about you. We send you all our love in this difficult period.
we keep in our heart the joy of living Monique.
god gives you courage and strength. We will never forget it. We embrace the whole family with all heart.
Adam Gilles madeleine Romain
March 4, 2021
Monique was a special friend to me. I loved her fun spirit and kindness. She was a wonderful host...whenever I visited her in Virginia she always made me feel at home. I loved that she lived close to her girls and how happy her family made her. I lost touch with her after she became ill and I really didn´t know how to reach her, I´m saddened by her loss, but I know that she is in God´s embrace! Rest In Peace my dear friend
Maryann Kurus
March 3, 2021
Monique was such a beautiful, elegant lady with a wonderful personality and spirit. She will be missed.
Adrienne Geffen
Friend
March 3, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy for the loss of your Mother,Monique. She was a Lovely Lady ... I always looked forward to seeing and talking with her. The loss of one's Mother is the most difficult of all. She was the first one you saw and felt the day you were born. She knew you the longest and the deepest of anyone else in your life. She always protected and looked after you....and she still will. You will think of her everyday and she will be with you in spirit forever. The love you shared will never die. God bless you and the entire Family. Love always, JJ
JJ Dolan
March 2, 2021
Monquie will be greatly missed. Everytime I saw Monquie she would always walk up to me and pinch my cheeks and say you are so cute. I will miss that, knowing that she's in a comfortable place brings peace to my heart. I love you Monquie RIP My angel