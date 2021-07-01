HEROD, Norman, quietly and peacefully passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.



How to explain this man of 86 years of age?



Norman was of the generation of men who went off to work and the wife stayed home doing work. He believed and never faltered in his love for his God, his family and friends.



He was taught strong values, which he passed on to his three sons while living on a farm in his college years at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee. At Tech, he majored in Agriculture (after all, he lived on a farm), played football (known for the strength of his hands) and also met his wife of 62 years, Shirley Bottoms. They shared many laughs as he tried to tone his wife down, he finally gave up and just loved her.



After college and marriage came growth and the move to Richmond as a manager of a seed company out of Tennessee. Norman and Shirley raised three sons, while Norman made the decision to open his own company, The Herod Seed Company. He retired at age 70 and was still the man of the generation that only needed a handshake, which was his word.



He worked hard in his profession, but he never lost sight of what was important, his faith. He set high standards for his family and they carry his legacy with them today.



Over the years, he was blessed with a growing family, Ned, Kristie, Darby, Clay, Jack, Cole, Carson, Lizzie, Bennett, Mark, Laura, Rick, Jessie, Anthony, Hayes, Meggie and Jake -- Always making POP smile and knowing how much he loved them.



This aging process, or as Norman called it "This Journey," has had many twists and turns, and you just deal with them and that includes the battle of Parkinson's.



This quiet man lived by example and not by words. In business, his motto was "you reap what you sow" and in life, it was "God is good all the time, All the time God is good."



Family and friends will have a "Celebration of Love" honoring Norman at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his beloved Church of Christ, 9500 Three Chopt Rd.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to his church, Church of Christ, 9500 Three Chopt Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.