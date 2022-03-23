HOBAN, Patrick, born in Scranton, Pa., he grew up with his parents, Joseph and Mary Hoban. He joined the Marines in 1960 and served until 1967. He married Edith Burke Hoban in 1968 and dedicated his life to family and service to our country. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 1977 and worked for the U.S. Government until his retirement in 1997. Even after retirement, he continued to work as a contractor with the government until 2005. Joseph and Edith moved to Midlothian, Virginia in 2005 to be near family. He is survived by daughter, Katherine Gonzales, her children, Aidan and Rachael; his son, Joe Hoban, his wife, Amanda and their children, Joey and Jack; his son, Tom Hoban, his wife, Beth and their children, Connor, Tyler and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents; and wife, Edith. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25 from 12 to 2 with a service at 2 p.m., at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.