EMMETT, Randolph, of Richmond, Va., departed this life February 20, 2021. Remains rest at The Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224, where viewing and funeral services are private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Remembering the man who was friendly, a big eater and better softball player. Oh, the Square Club, softball , Maury St ball diamond, trips to New Jersey and cookouts. What´s your memories?
Christine Gibson
March 7, 2021
