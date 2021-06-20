FREMEAU, Raymond "Skip" G., III, 67, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on June 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra Fremeau; son, Joshua Fremeau and wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Amanda Fremeau and fiance', Billy Schonauer; grandchildren, Brayden and Oliva Fremeau; sister, Terry Dryden of Colombia, Md.; and brother, Jeff Fremeau of Portsmouth, Va. Skip was an automotive equipment business owner and golf, motorcycle, racing and fishing enthusiast. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather "Pop Pop," brother and friend. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held to honor his memory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.