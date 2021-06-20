FREMEAU, Raymond "Skip" G., III, 67, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on June 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra Fremeau; son, Joshua Fremeau and wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Amanda Fremeau and fiance', Billy Schonauer; grandchildren, Brayden and Oliva Fremeau; sister, Terry Dryden of Colombia, Md.; and brother, Jeff Fremeau of Portsmouth, Va. Skip was an automotive equipment business owner and golf, motorcycle, racing and fishing enthusiast. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather "Pop Pop," brother and friend. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held to honor his memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of my friend from Green Meadow Point. Skip and I hung out some in the late 60's/early 70's, especially going to the Lighthouse Club in Portsmouth to hear some great music & dancing.
May he Rest in Peace.
My sincere sympathy to his family as well as sister and brother.
ROBB CAMP
Friend
June 21, 2021
We want to share our Deepest Sympathy for your lost Debbie and Family. Our Prayers are with you all. God Bless !
Gail Jasper and Diane Cox from Wonder Bread
June 21, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to the Fremeau family for you loss. From the Midgette family - Paul, Nancy, Susan, Brian, and Courtney
Green Meadow Point, Chesapeake, VA