I happened to be talking about Lenny this evening, which led me to search him on Google and see his obituary. My heart is broken. He was my grandfathers 1st cousin. I met him years ago for the first time and exchanged pictures, stories, etc. A photo he took of the moon is blown up and laminated on my girls magnet board. We loved him dearly. I am so truly sadden to have stumbled upon this.

Sarah Hammond-Saba Family November 28, 2021