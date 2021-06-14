Menu
Raymond "Lenny" Previs
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
PREVIS, Raymond "Lenny", 85, was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. Lenny was a retired chemist from Chesapeake Corp. He was preceded by his parents, John and Mary Previs; and his wife, Lola Previs. Lenny is survived by his brother, Bunny Previs (Marilyn); three daughters, Marysha Brown (Alex), D'Lynn Varner (Mike), Jennifer Sansouci (Justin); and seven grandchildren. Services will be held at Brett Reed Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
3:00p.m.
Brett Reed Presbyterian Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I happened to be talking about Lenny this evening, which led me to search him on Google and see his obituary. My heart is broken. He was my grandfathers 1st cousin. I met him years ago for the first time and exchanged pictures, stories, etc. A photo he took of the moon is blown up and laminated on my girls magnet board. We loved him dearly. I am so truly sadden to have stumbled upon this.
Sarah Hammond-Saba
Family
November 28, 2021
The Justice Family
June 15, 2021
Lenny was my classmate-KWHS '54- smart and friendly fellow great citizen and left this world better- always had a smilie and greeting- He was one of the best!
WILLIAM GUY TOWNSEND
Friend
June 14, 2021
