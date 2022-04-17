SMITH, Richard Lee, 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 11, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Colleen Smith. Richard was born October 5, 1946 in Alamance County, N.C., to the late James Marvin and Pauline Compton Smith. He was also preceded in passing by his brother, Michael "Mike" Smith. He is survived by his son, Devlin Smith; daughter, Gwynne (Kevin) Reid; granddaughters, Alexandra and Annellice Reid; sister-in-law, Gail Brackett Smith; nieces, Debbie (Shannon) Farnham and Melanie (David) Ipock; and nephew, Alex (Christine) Smith. Richard graduated from N.C. State with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a civil service employee, having spent over 40 years between positions at U.S. Department of Defense - Naval Communications and the Federal Aviation Administration. Funeral services will be held at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Our Lady of Hope Health Center, 13700 N. Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233 or to Goochland STEM at https://goochlandedu.org/donate/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.