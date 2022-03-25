BLANCHARD, Roland Thomas "Tom", 86, of Henrico, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was an avid reader and this allowed him to communicate with people on many different levels. He would sit for hours in front of his computer composing his monthly newsletter, charts and spreadsheets. Tom loved all kinds of sports, especially watching the Florida Gators and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed taking pictures and capturing the many memories he shared with family and friends. Tom was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a patient and kind man who exuded generosity, concern for others and loved to brag on his family. He loved many and was loved by many. We will hold him forever in our hearts and miss him beyond words. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Lillian Blanchard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nicki; and his seven children, Teresa Osborn (Jim), Scott Blanchard (Anne), Kyle Blanchard (Rachael), Beth Boyd (Sean), Nicholas Blanchard (Soraya), Kristen King (Mike) and Sarrah Blanchard. He was Pappa and PopPop to his eight grandchildren, Michael and Catherine Osborn, Abbey Blanchard, Connor, Zach and Alex Boyd, Addison and Max King, whom he adored beyond words. He is also survived by his brother, Randall Blanchard (Nancy) of Safety Harbor, Florida. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, Tom would have liked donations to go to Wounded Warrior Project
, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/donate/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.