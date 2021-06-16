VESS, Ronald Lee, 86, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Vess and Hallie Ailstock Vess; and brother, David Alan Vess. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sun Cha Vess; brother, Stephen L. Vess; sister, Linda A. Vess; nieces, Jennifer Vess-Morgan, Robyn Vess and Kylie Vess; and a nephew, Todd A. Schall-Vess. Ron graduated from Covington High School in 1952. After graduation, he entered the Navy as an Electronics Technician for four years. He worked at IBM as a computer engineer in South Korea, Vietnam and the U.S. He helped to develop the Korean Toll system. Ron was one of the developers who designed and built the IBM VM (Virtual Machine) system. He was an avid traveler, traveling cross-country with his wife in a motor home, motorcycling on a Harley-Davidson to Canada and Mexico and sailing on a 45-foot sailboat from Vietnam to Hawaii. He moved back to Virginia in 1999. A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with his funeral service starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Korean Canaan Church (c/o Chung Min McBride), 8001 Walmsley Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235, (804)-833-3667. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.