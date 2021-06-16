Menu
Ronald Lee Vess
VESS, Ronald Lee, 86, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Vess and Hallie Ailstock Vess; and brother, David Alan Vess. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sun Cha Vess; brother, Stephen L. Vess; sister, Linda A. Vess; nieces, Jennifer Vess-Morgan, Robyn Vess and Kylie Vess; and a nephew, Todd A. Schall-Vess. Ron graduated from Covington High School in 1952. After graduation, he entered the Navy as an Electronics Technician for four years. He worked at IBM as a computer engineer in South Korea, Vietnam and the U.S. He helped to develop the Korean Toll system. Ron was one of the developers who designed and built the IBM VM (Virtual Machine) system. He was an avid traveler, traveling cross-country with his wife in a motor home, motorcycling on a Harley-Davidson to Canada and Mexico and sailing on a 45-foot sailboat from Vietnam to Hawaii. He moved back to Virginia in 1999. A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with his funeral service starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Korean Canaan Church (c/o Chung Min McBride), 8001 Walmsley Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235, (804)-833-3667. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Ron was a friend and neighbor. I enjoyed our many conversations, when we would met in the neighbor during his walks or just stopping by the house. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He will be missed. Bev and Ray Pettway
Raymond Pettway
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ron. Sure will miss seeing him walk with the "pup" in the neighborhood. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time. John & Martha Hancock
Martha Hancock
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 16, 2021
