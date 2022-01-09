COLE, Ruby, passed peacefully on the morning of January 1, 2022. She had been fighting cancer since being diagnosed early in 2020. She never gave up the fight, despite a painful last two months and thankfully was able to share parts of Christmas this past year with family and a few close friends. Ruby was born Ruby Sharon Davis in September, 1943. She was raised by her mother, Doris Turner; and stepfather, George Turner, who both preceded her in passing. Ruby married three times, with each husband – William "Bill" Deaver Sr., Robert "Tony" Webb Jr. and Albert R. "Ronnie" Cole - having also passed while married to Ruby. Ruby lost her eldest son William "Bill" Deaver Jr. (Ana) to heart failure in 2019. Though her life was interrupted by sometimes tragic events, Ruby never lost her wit, her smile, her passion to persevere and succeed and her love for her family. Until her passing she continued to stay in touch with friends from Manchester High School, former coworkers from C&P Telephone and AT&T where she spent the bulk of her career,and coworkers from Beaufont Towers and Comsys where she worked post-retirement from AT&T. Ruby is survived by her daughter and closest friend, Rhonda Fosse' (Victor); sons, Dean Deaver (Karen) and Tony Webb; stepson, Christopher Cole; stepdaughter, Tracey Cole; grandchildren, Monica Dean (Jeff), Victor Fosse' II (Samantha), William Deaver III, Julia, Lauren and Carolyn Deaver, Turner and Patrick Webb, Jacob Cole, Caroline Smith (Brian) and Victoria Smith; five great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews; and beloved aunt, Hazel Cole. A memorial service for Ruby will be held on January 15, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va. There will be a visitation time from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Appropriate COVID precautions, including facial coverings, are recommended for the visitation and service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.