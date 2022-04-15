Menu
Sharon Doleman "Sherry" Stuart
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 16 2022
3:00p.m.
Currioman Baptist Church Cemetery
STUART, Sharon "Sherry" Doleman, age 73, of Montross, Virginia, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1948, to the late James Henry Doleman and Lois Henderson Doleman.

Sherry was a graduate of the University of Mary Washington. She had a love for travel and reading. She taught high school Spanish for over 30 years and was a Real Estate Broker for many years as well.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Charles Edward Stuart III; and her beloved sisters, LoisLynn Hazelwood (Ernest) and Susan Halley (Lawrence).

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Charles Edward Stuart IV.

A graveside service will be held at Currioman Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 p.m., with Reverend Bobby Green officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Currioman Baptist Church Endowment Fund at P.O. Box 841, Montross, Va. 22520.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2022.
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
