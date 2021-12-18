Menu
Stephen Ray Lewis
LEWIS, Stephen Ray, age 58, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Timothy Dylan Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Dian Lewis; two sons, Stephen "Stevie" Lewis Jr. and wife, Ashly and Clint Lewis and his girlfriend, Krissy; his grandchildren, Harper and Jacob Lewis; his sister, Audrey Persinger and husband, Charles; his brother, Tim Lewis and wife, Loretta; his half-sister, Angel Lewis Faulkner; numerous nieces and nephews; his aunt, Laverne Gravitt; special family, Teresa Carpenter and Mike and Lisa Lucy; and his furry friends, Roxxy the dog and Mac the cat. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 199, Clover, Va. 24534.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.
