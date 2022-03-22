NELSON, Steven Perry, October 20, 1955 to March 17, 2022.



Born in Highland Springs, Va., Steve was the son of George Perry and Shirley (nee Mankin) Nelson. His father died when Steve was 10 years old, after which his mother, a woman of great strength, raised her two sons. Steven's great-grandfather was the noted brickmaker, Edward Thurston Mankin, whose work adorns historic buildings in Williamsburg and the University of Virginia, among others.



In Richmond, Steve studied piano with Janet S. Binns and organ with William H. Schutt, Ronald W. Davis and Lawrence Robinson. At the age of 15, he played an organ recital at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond and the following year, he traveled to Vienna, Austria, where he studied with the great authority on Bach, Anton Heiller.



During his several years of study in Vienna, Steve's interests gradually turned from organ to the human voice. After he returned to the United States, he performed in Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance at Dogwood Dell, and the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni with the Opera Alliance of Richmond. In the early 1980s, Steve furthered his vocal studies with Marcia Baldwin at the University of Indiana Bloomington and then returned to Richmond, where he became a fixture in the musical theatre scene, performing at the Barksdale Theater and Swift Creek Mill Playhouse.



For 17 years, Steven served as Organist and Music Director at Epiphany Lutheran Church on Horsepen Road in Richmond, and was also responsible for the installation of the church's well-regarded Schantz pipe organ.



Steve was a strong believer in issues of social justice. He often said that one of his proudest moments was "Richmond for Life '91" AIDS fundraiser concert that he organized at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, and for which he conducted the Mozart Requiem, accompanied by the Richmond Symphony.



Steven also had a career in banking, which he began as a teller for Bank of America. Rising through the ranks, he received an offer for an executive position in St. Louis, Missouri and relocated there, having begun using his father's name, Perry. In St. Louis, he remained faithful to his musical calling and to the Lutheran Church. He served as music director and organist at St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church 24 years.



While in St. Louis, Perry added composer to his list of many talents. World Library Publications has published several of his sacred choral works as well as a hymn collection.



Steve/Perry is survived by his brother, Thomas Nelson (Sandra, nee Cheatham); and his beloved parrots. His many friends and colleagues will miss him greatly, but his light will always remain in our hearts. A memorial service is planned for a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.