Tonya Denise Gregory
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
GREGORY, Ms. Tonya Denise, age 51, of Richmond, departed this life June 12, 2021. She is survived by her father and mother, David and Marion Gregory; two sisters, Sonya M. and Shonita C. Gregory; seven aunts, four uncles, two nephews, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family & friends of Tanya Gregory, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Tanya. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 17, 2021
Sincere sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your daughter Tonya Gregory . No on else can truly feel the sorrow that you bear , but may it help somehow today to know that others care . May it help to ease your loss and bring some comfort , too to know that these thoughts and prayers are with you in sympathy today. Ike Jones and Audrey Taylor `s Family
Ike Jones
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sympathy is extended to the family of Tonya Gregory . I had the pleasure of meeting the family as I worked at Hickory Hill school and Tonya was one of my favorite. Such a sweet bubbly young lady . I will always remember her smile and the excitement she expressed in her own way when someone entered the room that she recognized. Please know that God will see you through and he makes no mistakes. Barbara Champion HH
Barbara Champion
School
June 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 17, 2021
