GREGORY, Ms. Tonya Denise, age 51, of Richmond, departed this life June 12, 2021. She is survived by her father and mother, David and Marion Gregory; two sisters, Sonya M. and Shonita C. Gregory; seven aunts, four uncles, two nephews, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.