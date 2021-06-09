DUKE, Violet Longmire, 70, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 23, 1950, to Ira J. Longmire and Katherine Longmire Bomar. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Bailey Duke; her sister, Peggy Herrin; and her brother, Richard Longmire. She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Debra Flanary (Brad), Belinda Jones (VanDyke); the grandchildren that were the loves of her life, Madalyn Flanary, Rosemarie Ramirez, Corinne Flanary, Wally Jones and George Jones; her great-granddaughter, Baileigh Isenhour, who brought her incredible joy; her loved sister, Nancy O'Conner (Thomas); and many nieces and nephews with whom she shared special relationships. Violet's outgoing spirit meant she never met a stranger. For the past 30 years, she loved nothing more than cheering on her grandchildren in every stage of their lives, from graduations and other celebrations, to countless hours spent on baseball fields cheering on her grandsons. She lived for her family and her family relished every moment. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Richmond Little League, P.O. Box 18331, Richmond, Virginia 23226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time
Ronnie and Teresa Lester
Friend
June 22, 2021
We worked together and I so loved your sense of humor and your sweet spirit. Rest in peace.
Lynette Strauss
Work
June 20, 2021
Worked with Violet for several years.
I know she will be missed.
May she rest in peace.
Kay Day
Work
June 20, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Jeter
Family
June 10, 2021
Violet, you were a second mom to me! Thank you for ALL that you did for us and put up with back in our teenage years in Roanoke. I loved you and felt so at home under your roof. Thank you for putting up with me as a teen! I am so glad I was able to see you in Richmond the last time our girls got together.
Dexter Meath
Friend
June 9, 2021
So many wonderful memories of years gone by... She was one of a kind. From watching her cut my Mom´s hair to overnight stays involving watching wrestling or whatever us gals got into she was like a second Mom. I especially enjoyed riding with her on the way to surprise Debbie on vacation at Lake Gaston. We stayed in touch through Facebook but not as much in recent years because she was loving on her grandchildren. Thinking of you all during this most difficult time and lifting prayers for strength and comfort.