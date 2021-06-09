DUKE, Violet Longmire, 70, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 23, 1950, to Ira J. Longmire and Katherine Longmire Bomar. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Bailey Duke; her sister, Peggy Herrin; and her brother, Richard Longmire. She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Debra Flanary (Brad), Belinda Jones (VanDyke); the grandchildren that were the loves of her life, Madalyn Flanary, Rosemarie Ramirez, Corinne Flanary, Wally Jones and George Jones; her great-granddaughter, Baileigh Isenhour, who brought her incredible joy; her loved sister, Nancy O'Conner (Thomas); and many nieces and nephews with whom she shared special relationships. Violet's outgoing spirit meant she never met a stranger. For the past 30 years, she loved nothing more than cheering on her grandchildren in every stage of their lives, from graduations and other celebrations, to countless hours spent on baseball fields cheering on her grandsons. She lived for her family and her family relished every moment. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Richmond Little League, P.O. Box 18331, Richmond, Virginia 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.