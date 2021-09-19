FAISON, Mr. Wayne Berry, On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Wayne Berry Faison, loving father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 58. Wayne was born in Richmond, Va. on September 26, 1962 to Gregory Manuel Faison and Virginia Lucille Berry, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Midlothian High School in 1981 and earned a Finance degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 1987.
A born entrepreneur, Wayne founded Faison Group Benefits in Richmond during the late '80s. The company brokers employee benefit insurance, wellness programs and human resource services to small and mid-sized companies. Thanks to Wayne's foresight and intellect, the company expanded considerably, establishing a second office in Fort Lauderdale and growing its team from two to 22 employees, all of whom considered Wayne not only a leader, but also a good friend and mentor.
While Wayne is recognized widely for his profession, his role as a father will be his legacy. His two children, Bryce, 14, and Leah, 13, were the center of his world and the joy of his life. Never one to sit on the sidelines, Wayne coached his son's little league teams and traveled with him to baseball tournaments across the U.S. He led the cheering section at his daughter's gymnastics meets and designed matching costumes for their annual father-daughter Indian Princess campouts. His passion for life and his bountiful love for Leah and Bryce will echo throughout their lives.
In addition to his two children; Wayne is survived by the mother of his children, Shannon Brown Wayte of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his siblings, Scott Faison of Ashland, Va., Michael Faison of Dayton, Ohio and Tamara Faison Weis of Charleston, S.C.; his sister-in-law, Melissa Faison of Ashland, Va.; as well as his seven nephews, Zachary, Matthew, Jacob, Isaac, Braden, Rylen and Sutton; and his niece, Virginia, all of whom he deeply cherished. Wayne also leaves behind countless friends, whose lives were touched by his energy, passionate spirit and his boundless ability to give of himself.
Wayne was an avid boater, sports enthusiast and outdoorsman. He loved, in equal measure, the Virginia seasons and wine country and the Florida ocean and sunshine. Wayne will be remembered for his generosity, sense of adventure and devotion to family and friends. Wayne's legacy is best embodied by a quote from the poet Diana Ackerman: "Don't just live the length of your life – live the width of it."
A Celebration of Life will be held in Wayne's honor on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oakdale in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wayne Faison Endowed Entrepreneurship Fund at Virginia Commonwealth University. Donations by mail can be sent to the VCU School of Business Foundation, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042 (Memo: Faison Entrepreneurship Fund) or made online at go.vcu.edu/faison
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.