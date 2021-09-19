I am so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. I went to Midlothian HS and was in Scott's class. I knew Wayne well for a few years when we worked together at the Richmond News Leader. He was such a positive, friendly co-worker and always a joy to be with. I remained friends with him on FB and enjoyed seeing the pictures of him with his beautiful children. I know he will be greatly missed. Sending peace and condolences to Wayne's family.

Lisa Dewey Friend September 20, 2021