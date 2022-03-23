JACKSON, Xavier Emanuel, passed away March 11, 2022, at the age of 20 in Rockville, Md. He was an alumni of Hanover High School and had studied at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College before recently moving to Maryland. While living in Virginia, he was the Basketball Team Manager at Lee-Davis High School from 2016 to 2018 and was a multi-year participant of Hoops Basketball Academy. Xavier had a love for encouraging others and had aspired to use his talents and love for basketball to coach others and become a teacher. He is survived by his loving parents, Desiree Jackson (mother) and Michael Hines (Father) and Walter Pegaes (stepfather); and siblings, Devin Bacon, Juanyae Jackson, Brandon Hines, Tenton and Ezra Pegas. The list of all that he is survived and loved by would be too extensive to list; however, it consists of and is not limited to grandparents, godparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, coaches, coworkers and friends. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of his passions, the family request donations to be made to Hoops Basketball Academy in Xavier's name to permit other children the ability to grow from the program. Donations can be made to: https://gofund.me/2e116c1d
. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a public viewing will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at Antioch Christian Center, 3551 Courthouse Road, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.