Andrew Michael McDougall
It is with a broken heart we announce the passing of our loving and courageous husband, father, brother, son, and friend, Andrew Michael McDougall. Andrew peacefully passed away at home on Dunollie Farms near Arcadia in the loving arms of his wife, Loren, on Monday, March 22, 2021, early in the morning. Andrew was 41 years of age.
Andrew's last day with us was spent surrounded by his wife, children and close family members all comforting and loving him, as well as praying over him. Andrew was never alone as he neared Heaven's gate.
Andrew was born on March 9, 1980, in Amarillo, Texas, to his parents, Jeffrey McDougall and Randie Davis. Andrew grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma and graduated from Yukon High School in 1998. Andrew then attended The University of Tulsa and received his Bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering in 2003, after which he worked for BJ Services as a field engineer and Dominion Oklahoma Texas Exploration & Production, Inc. as a reservoir engineer. In 2005, Andrew started working for the family oil and gas business, JMA Energy Company.
Over the next 15 years Andrew worked like an owner of JMA as he was the "A" in JMA.
Andrew was a member of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association, The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and American Fly-Fishing Trade Association.
Andrew's work centered on petroleum engineering, but his passion was fly fishing and the great outdoors. In 2016, he founded Scissortail Outfitters, which he started as a social media platform to bring awareness of conservation for land, streams, fish and to promote the fly-fishing community which included annually hosting the fly-fishing film tours in Oklahoma City. The company launched an online store with aspirations to open a brick-and-mortar fly-fishing store in Oklahoma City. In addition, the company started working with the Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures as an ambassador for travel adventures.
Andrew married the love of his life, Loren Lea Davenport, on August 16, 2008 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have been blessed with two amazing children: Rosselyn Blake McDougall, now 12 years of age and Wyatt Bridger McDougall, now 3 years of age. Their marriage was one of total dedication, love, and family.
Andrew possessed a great sense of humor. He always had a big smile, a raised eyebrow, and a witty remark from behind his awesome beard that kept everyone around him laughing.
Our family wishes to thank and owes a debt of gratitude to MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Stephenson Cancer Center and all the many doctors, nurses and technicians that helped and cared for Andrew. A special thanks to Andrew's primary physician at MDA, Dr. Michael Davies who through his kind and understanding ways orchestrated an exhaustive effort of treating Andrew with cutting-edge procedures and drugs that certainly gave us the most precious gift of all, more quality time with Andrew, for that we are eternally grateful.
We also wish to thank the incredible care Andrew received from Visiting Angels and Companion Health Care Hospice. The comfort that the many nurses provided Andrew was paramount to his ability to fill his wishes to remain in his home with his family and be comfortable as he neared the end of his journey.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Loren; his daughter, Rosselyn and his son, Wyatt of Arcadia; his father, Jeffrey McDougall of Oklahoma City; his mother, Randie Davis of Edmond; his stepmother, Theresa McDougall of Oklahoma City; his sister, Maggi Richey and her husband, Matt and their two children, Benton and Tatum of Edmond; his half-brother, Trey Davis and half-sister, Grace Davis; stepbrother, Jacob Waters of Orlando; grandparents, Dennis and Lynne McDougall of Kansas City; grandparents, Charles and Mary Miller of Pampa, Texas; Uncle Chad McDougall and his wife, Amy of Oklahoma City; Uncle Steve McDougall and his wife, Tina of Phoenix; and many other cousins, uncles and aunts.
Services will be held at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on March 29, 2021 at 6600 Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City. Live streamed services may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/hcfhlive
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Andrew's memory to either of the following:
The Brain Metastasis Clinic Research Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 https://urldefense.com/v3/__http:/mdacc.convio.net/goto/AndrewMcDougall__;!!PfbeBCCAmug!1TdBR-h7NWpdiSBITJJ1gpLNh_4Cu4feKNzf0iCsaewogIw8kOfxHkPnqHltB6fJtA$
Yellow Dog Community and Conservation Foundation www.ydccf.org
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.