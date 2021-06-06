Jenni Michelle Bryan
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29 years, 10 months and 20 days, of Coweta, Oklahoma passed to her forever home on May 31, 2021. Jenni is reunited in Heaven with her hero, her daddy, Ricky Bryan; grandparents, Jack and Sandra Bryan and her beloved dog, Duke.
Jenni will be greatly missed everyday by her mother, Shelby Bryan; sister, Kristin Bell and husband, Ron; brother, Michael Bryan and wife, Brittany; nieces, Ricki Bell, Remi Bell and Birdie Bryan; nephews, Palmer Bell and Bear Bryan; grandparents, Melvin and Dian Manry; Uncle Stevie and Cheryl Bryan of Coweta; Aunt Terri (Bryan) and Gene Pearcy of Benedict, KS; Uncle Mitch and Leanne Bryan of Norman, OK; Uncle Bob and Katherine Manry of Broken Arrow, OK; cousins, Bradley, Lynsey, Candy, Bryan, Jessica, Steven, Andrea; and countless other family, friends and her loving Schnauzer, Luke.
She graduated from Coweta High School in 2010, earned a full scholarship to play basketball from Oklahoma State University from 2010-2012. She also played at Oral Roberts University from 2013-2015. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Recreational Administration from ORU.
Jenni had a passion for sports, especially basketball. Other hobbies included fishing, hunting, noodling, riding her horses, pulling pranks, four-wheeling and playing with her nieces and nephews.
Jenni was a loving and compassionate soul who enjoyed being silly. Her smile would light up a room. She looked so tough on the outside, but she was so tender-hearted, sweet and sensitive on the inside. She had a child-like spirit, unique sense of humor and knew how to have a good time…never a dull moment. Jenni gave the BEST hugs and was loved by all.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Coweta Assembly of God in Coweta, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515. www.brownfamilycares.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.