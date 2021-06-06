Jenni will never be forgotten. Her spirit, spunky sense of humor, her tender heart beneath her tough demeanor, and the very genuine person she was have made many memorable marks on many lives, including ours. She was one in a million and we truly loved her. Please know our hearts and prayers are with you.

With our deepest sympathies,

Larry, Pam, Vicky and Mandy McIntyre

Pam McIntyre Friend June 2, 2021