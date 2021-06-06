Menu
Jenni Michelle Bryan
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Coweta High School
FUNERAL HOME
Brown Funeral Home - Coweta
210 S. Broadway
Coweta, OK
Jenni Michelle Bryan

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29 years, 10 months and 20 days, of Coweta, Oklahoma passed to her forever home on May 31, 2021. Jenni is reunited in Heaven with her hero, her daddy, Ricky Bryan; grandparents, Jack and Sandra Bryan and her beloved dog, Duke.

Jenni will be greatly missed everyday by her mother, Shelby Bryan; sister, Kristin Bell and husband, Ron; brother, Michael Bryan and wife, Brittany; nieces, Ricki Bell, Remi Bell and Birdie Bryan; nephews, Palmer Bell and Bear Bryan; grandparents, Melvin and Dian Manry; Uncle Stevie and Cheryl Bryan of Coweta; Aunt Terri (Bryan) and Gene Pearcy of Benedict, KS; Uncle Mitch and Leanne Bryan of Norman, OK; Uncle Bob and Katherine Manry of Broken Arrow, OK; cousins, Bradley, Lynsey, Candy, Bryan, Jessica, Steven, Andrea; and countless other family, friends and her loving Schnauzer, Luke.

She graduated from Coweta High School in 2010, earned a full scholarship to play basketball from Oklahoma State University from 2010-2012. She also played at Oral Roberts University from 2013-2015. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Recreational Administration from ORU.

Jenni had a passion for sports, especially basketball. Other hobbies included fishing, hunting, noodling, riding her horses, pulling pranks, four-wheeling and playing with her nieces and nephews.

Jenni was a loving and compassionate soul who enjoyed being silly. Her smile would light up a room. She looked so tough on the outside, but she was so tender-hearted, sweet and sensitive on the inside. She had a child-like spirit, unique sense of humor and knew how to have a good time…never a dull moment. Jenni gave the BEST hugs and was loved by all.

Services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Coweta Assembly of God in Coweta, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515. www.brownfamilycares.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brown Funeral Home
210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK
Jun
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Coweta Assembly
29707 E. Highway 51, Coweta, OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for your family. Eternal rest grant into her. Let perpetual light shine upon her. May her souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Rachel Smith Meadows
School
June 17, 2021
My prayers are for the family/ she was loved by many I always called her rough and ready she was a special young lady in my life
Don Edwards
Friend
June 16, 2021
Carol Ann Hobrecht
June 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of sweet Jenni Bryan! You are all in my prayers during this difficult time! May God continue to comfort you and keep you. Debby Thomas
Debby Thomas
June 10, 2021
Brandon Bartee
June 7, 2021
Sweetie
Billie Payne-boysel
June 6, 2021
We are praying for Jenni´s family and all this who love her and will miss her terribly.
Brett, Brenda and Linzi Brown
Friend
June 4, 2021
She was a genuine friend to everyone.
Rachelle
Friend
June 3, 2021
I´m sooo sorry for your loss. Praying for the whole family.
Marlena Winters
Friend
June 2, 2021
Jenni will never be forgotten. Her spirit, spunky sense of humor, her tender heart beneath her tough demeanor, and the very genuine person she was have made many memorable marks on many lives, including ours. She was one in a million and we truly loved her. Please know our hearts and prayers are with you.
With our deepest sympathies,
Larry, Pam, Vicky and Mandy McIntyre
Pam McIntyre
Friend
June 2, 2021
