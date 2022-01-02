Jerry Lynn "J.L." Franks
Jerry Lynn Franks, Jr., known to all who knew him as J.L., was born July 16, 1964, to Jerry Lynn Franks and Dorothy Anne Harkey, in Ft. Smith, AR, and passed from this life to be with God, surrounded by his family, March 9, 2021, in Tulsa, OK.
J.L. graduated from Jenks High School, Jenks, OK; then he graduated from The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity; later, he earned a Juris Doctor from The University of Tulsa College of Law, Tulsa, OK.
J.L. served as an attorney for 32 years continuously in Tulsa, OK, and The National Trial Lawyers named him to the top 100 trial lawyers. He proudly represented Oklahoma Firefighters, whose members he greatly respected.
J.L. has two children, Kassidy Rae Franks, daughter, age 26, and Ella Grace Franks, daughter, age 16, who have been the recipients of great quantities of his love, work, attention, time, pride, and strength; and gave him an abundance of love and happiness in return. He was married to their mother, Jeanne Nass Franks, in 1993. Later in life, he married Melanie Haskins Franks, whose passing was mourned by many. J.L. was with his beloved wife, Patricia Suarez Franks, at the time of his passing into the presence of God.
J.L. was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Franks. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Franks; daughters, Kassidy and Ella Franks; his mother, Dot Franks; his sister, Shelly Bagwell, and her husband, Kirk Bagwell, and their children, Grant and Aubrey; as well as his aunt, Martha Harkey and her husband, Gary Henderson, of Kauai; his cousin and trusted friend, Perry Farmer, and his wife, Jessica Farmer, and their children, Kathlyn and Tres; also his uncle, Michael Franks of Arkansas, and cousins, Mark and Vance Moore, of Arkansas; and many cherished friends who gave and received a lifetime of loyalty, warmth, and respect.
J.L. will be forever in our hearts.
A memorial service for J.L. Franks will be held at Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, 4407 S. 129th East Ave. (South Olive), Broken Arrow, OK, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It will be officiated by Rev. Chris Buskirk, J.L.'s pastor and lifelong friend. Kassidy and Ella wish guests to wear colors to this celebration of their dad's life, and they and Patty encourage donations to the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Non-profit (okffburncamp.org
) in lieu of flowers. J.L's service will be live streamed at facebook.com/abidingharvestumc
.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 2, 2022.