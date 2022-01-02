JL will always be remembered as an excellent trial lawyer and one of the best storytellers of all time. He was an extremely proud Dad of his two daughters and often shared stories of their lives and accomplishments whether it was between trials or on the golf course. I only knew his daughters from a distance, but I can tell you both, you were his life and he was so proud of each of you. Like everyone else in the workers' compensation community, I will forever miss my friend. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to us all.

Kevin B. White Friend January 3, 2022