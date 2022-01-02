Menu
Jerry Lynn "J.L." Franks
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Jerry Lynn "J.L." Franks

Jerry Lynn Franks, Jr., known to all who knew him as J.L., was born July 16, 1964, to Jerry Lynn Franks and Dorothy Anne Harkey, in Ft. Smith, AR, and passed from this life to be with God, surrounded by his family, March 9, 2021, in Tulsa, OK.

J.L. graduated from Jenks High School, Jenks, OK; then he graduated from The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity; later, he earned a Juris Doctor from The University of Tulsa College of Law, Tulsa, OK.

J.L. served as an attorney for 32 years continuously in Tulsa, OK, and The National Trial Lawyers named him to the top 100 trial lawyers. He proudly represented Oklahoma Firefighters, whose members he greatly respected.

J.L. has two children, Kassidy Rae Franks, daughter, age 26, and Ella Grace Franks, daughter, age 16, who have been the recipients of great quantities of his love, work, attention, time, pride, and strength; and gave him an abundance of love and happiness in return. He was married to their mother, Jeanne Nass Franks, in 1993. Later in life, he married Melanie Haskins Franks, whose passing was mourned by many. J.L. was with his beloved wife, Patricia Suarez Franks, at the time of his passing into the presence of God.

J.L. was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Franks. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Franks; daughters, Kassidy and Ella Franks; his mother, Dot Franks; his sister, Shelly Bagwell, and her husband, Kirk Bagwell, and their children, Grant and Aubrey; as well as his aunt, Martha Harkey and her husband, Gary Henderson, of Kauai; his cousin and trusted friend, Perry Farmer, and his wife, Jessica Farmer, and their children, Kathlyn and Tres; also his uncle, Michael Franks of Arkansas, and cousins, Mark and Vance Moore, of Arkansas; and many cherished friends who gave and received a lifetime of loyalty, warmth, and respect.

J.L. will be forever in our hearts.

A memorial service for J.L. Franks will be held at Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, 4407 S. 129th East Ave. (South Olive), Broken Arrow, OK, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It will be officiated by Rev. Chris Buskirk, J.L.'s pastor and lifelong friend. Kassidy and Ella wish guests to wear colors to this celebration of their dad's life, and they and Patty encourage donations to the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Non-profit (okffburncamp.org) in lieu of flowers. J.L's service will be live streamed at facebook.com/abidingharvestumc.

Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556

www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
11:00a.m.
service will be live streamed at facebook.com/abidingharvestumc
OK
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church
4407 S. 129th East Ave. (South Olive), Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
J. L. was an outstanding attorney and among the best of the Worker's Compensation attorneys. His word was his bond and there was never a question as to whether or not he was working for his client's best interests. The Worker's Compensation attorneys are a close knit group and J.L. was a valued family member. We miss him. My sympathy to J.L.'s family. I know you have sustained a great loss.
Mitchell Shamas
January 20, 2022
J.L. was the first bailiff assigned to me. He helped me in so many ways and made the job a joy. Although I did not see him often after we left the courthouse, I will miss him.
Gail Harris
Work
January 3, 2022
JL will always be remembered as an excellent trial lawyer and one of the best storytellers of all time. He was an extremely proud Dad of his two daughters and often shared stories of their lives and accomplishments whether it was between trials or on the golf course. I only knew his daughters from a distance, but I can tell you both, you were his life and he was so proud of each of you. Like everyone else in the workers' compensation community, I will forever miss my friend. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to us all.
Kevin B. White
Friend
January 3, 2022
One of a kind.... Miss you every day my friend
Frank Frasier
January 2, 2022
