Loretta Ribak
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Loretta Ribak

Loretta Ribak, 68, of Tulsa, passed away December 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born December 22, 1952, in Broken Arrow to Freddie and Juanita Berg. Loretta attended the Union School System, dropping out in the 10th grade. She did receive her GED and then started working as a medical assistant in a physician's office. The doctor encouraged her to get her nursing degree. After obtaining the nursing degree, she started working in the OR at St. John Medical Center. She eventually became manager of the OR before retiring. As a young child, she enjoyed going to the lake with family. As an adult, she enjoyed SCUBA diving, especially in the British Virgin Islands. She loved going to Key West during the winter. She also enjoyed traveling and reading. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents. Loretta is survived by her husband of 37 years, Brian; daughters, Deena Hines, Elana Ribak, Michelle Gann; son, Adam Ribak; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Donations may be made in her honor to Temple Israel, Millenium Hospice, or Tulsa Library Literary, Outreach & Volunteer Services.

www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Ribak, My condolences to you and your family in the passing of Loretta. Carolyn Oliver Lee
Carolyn Oliver Lee
Work
December 22, 2021
Brian, So sorry for your loss of Loretta. We enjoyed so many good times with you both! We especially enjoyed the dinner and wine tasting concerts and spending time at your home. Our kids loved your pool and Josh loved climbing your fireplace! What good friends you were! Wish we could have been there today. We miss you and love you.
Michael and Vicki Clendenin
Friend
December 18, 2021
A wonderful, kind, funny lady. A friend to all she met, and a true matriarch. She will be missed.
John and Diana Davis
Friend
December 17, 2021
Charles and Julia Ribak
December 17, 2021
Dr. Ribak I am so sorry for your loss. Loretta was a great person to work with!
John Martin
Friend
December 17, 2021
Dr. Finak and family, please accept my condolences for your loss. I worked with Loretta at St. John and even shared a Seder celebration with the Ribak family. She always was a beautiful and happy person. I am glad I knew her. May she Rest In Peace.
Lydia M. Borges
Friend
December 15, 2021
