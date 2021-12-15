Loretta RibakLoretta Ribak, 68, of Tulsa, passed away December 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born December 22, 1952, in Broken Arrow to Freddie and Juanita Berg. Loretta attended the Union School System, dropping out in the 10th grade. She did receive her GED and then started working as a medical assistant in a physician's office. The doctor encouraged her to get her nursing degree. After obtaining the nursing degree, she started working in the OR at St. John Medical Center. She eventually became manager of the OR before retiring. As a young child, she enjoyed going to the lake with family. As an adult, she enjoyed SCUBA diving, especially in the British Virgin Islands. She loved going to Key West during the winter. She also enjoyed traveling and reading. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents. Loretta is survived by her husband of 37 years, Brian; daughters, Deena Hines, Elana Ribak, Michelle Gann; son, Adam Ribak; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Donations may be made in her honor to Temple Israel, Millenium Hospice, or Tulsa Library Literary, Outreach & Volunteer Services.