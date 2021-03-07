Barry and family, our hearts reach out to you as you lost a great man. He must have been an amazing individual to accomplish all that he did. We share your pain since Dr Cannon had also lost his father, an avid farmer and rancher, in November 2020. If you ever see a cardinal, an angel is near, often a loved one watching from Heaven above. God bless all of you!

Dr Gary and Donna Cannon March 10, 2021