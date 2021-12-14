Menu
Sarah Juliann Vas Spradlin
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Sarah Juliann Vas Spradlin

Sarah passed away on December 7, 2021, after a brief illness caused by a compromised immune system.

Sarah was born May 12, 1975, to Susan Jane (Mitchell) Vas and John S. Vas II in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She began an eight-year career in gymnastics at age four competing with the Metro Gymnastics Club of Oklahoma City.

Sarah attended James L. Dennis Elementary School followed by attendance at Hefner Junior High School where she was a member of the Cheerleading Squad and played on the golf team. Sarah attended Putnam City North High School where she was a member of the Cheerleading team and played volleyball and was a competitive diver for the swim team.

Following high school, Sarah attended Central State University for one year, then she moved to Tulsa and attended Tulsa Junior College receiving an Associate's degree in Criminal Justice. At the age of 21, Sarah joined the Tulsa Sheriff's Department where she served 3 years. Sarah continued her education, receiving a Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State Extension in Tulsa while working for TSD. Upon receiving her Bachelor's degree Sarah applied to and was accepted by the Tulsa Police Department where she served for over 22 years. Her duties included working as a hostage negotiator with the TPD SWAT team, Detective with the family violence department but what she really enjoyed was the day-to-day contact with the people in the neighborhoods she traveled as a patrol officer.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Susan and John Vas II of Oklahoma City; her brother, John S. Vas III of Olathe, Kansas; her daughter, Olivia Claire Spradlin; son, Ericsson John Spradlin; husband Eric Spradlin; mother-in-law, Phillis Sires; father-in-law, Terry Spradlin and his wife, Mirai Spradlin. Sarah had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and various other family relations, all of whom she cherished.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Memorial service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow, OK.

www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
4010 W, Broken, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear John and Susan, My deepest sympathy to you. Sending prayers.
Toni McGrath
Other
December 30, 2021
Phillis Sires
December 15, 2021
I just heard this very sad news! I love Sarah so much! Her infectious smile and laughter would brighten anyone's darkest days. I will truly miss you big my friend!
Kathy Kerr-Moore
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your daughter wife and mother
Mike and Carri Bramlett
December 11, 2021
