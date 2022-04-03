Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sgt Justin Clanton
1997 - 2022
BORN
1997
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Pawhuska High School
Justin Clanton

Justin William Clanton, age 24 passed this life on March 17, 2022 in North Carolina. He entered this world on May 29, 1997 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his parents Kevin Clanton and Patty (Daniels) Lewis. Justin was known for having a heart of gold. He loved to help others, and making people smile. He had a genuine heart and a great sense of humor. In his presence was always happiness. Justin enjoyed fishing and camping, and riding in his free time. He enjoyed spending quality time with family. Justin attended Pawhuska High School after receiving his diploma, he received his welding degree Justin always dreamed about being a part of the United States Military. This was a dream of his that he held close to his heart. On January 4, 2016, Justin made his dream a reality and joined the United States Army where he has spent the last 6 years. He worked as a mechanic in the army and was a paratrooper. Paratrooping was his passion. While in the military, Justin was working towards his welding degree. The last rank that he achieved was SGT. SGT Clanton was a part of the unit, Company D, 307th Support Battalion, 1BCT, Ft Bragg, NC.

Justin was one of the most loving individuals. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. "Ride on Soldier"

Justin is survived by parents Patty and John Lewis and Kevin and Kathryn Clanton, and family and friends. www.serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.