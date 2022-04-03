Justin Clanton
Justin William Clanton, age 24 passed this life on March 17, 2022 in North Carolina. He entered this world on May 29, 1997 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his parents Kevin Clanton and Patty (Daniels) Lewis. Justin was known for having a heart of gold. He loved to help others, and making people smile. He had a genuine heart and a great sense of humor. In his presence was always happiness. Justin enjoyed fishing and camping, and riding in his free time. He enjoyed spending quality time with family. Justin attended Pawhuska High School after receiving his diploma, he received his welding degree Justin always dreamed about being a part of the United States Military. This was a dream of his that he held close to his heart. On January 4, 2016, Justin made his dream a reality and joined the United States Army where he has spent the last 6 years. He worked as a mechanic in the army and was a paratrooper. Paratrooping was his passion. While in the military, Justin was working towards his welding degree. The last rank that he achieved was SGT. SGT Clanton was a part of the unit, Company D, 307th Support Battalion, 1BCT, Ft Bragg, NC.
Justin was one of the most loving individuals. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. "Ride on Soldier"
Justin is survived by parents Patty and John Lewis and Kevin and Kathryn Clanton, and family and friends. www.serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.