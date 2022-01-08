I am just seeing Al´s Obituary today. Because he was not one to seek attention or credit, I had no idea the depths of his accomplishments, dear Ally and his very large family. I was a friend of the museum and one of the birding community here in McLennan County. He will be surely missed. I send my deepest sympathy to all of you. He was a man who truly lived his life for his fellow man and I am happy I knew him as a respected birder. May God give you all Peace and Comfort in all of your memories. Sincerely, Pam Moes

