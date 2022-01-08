Alfred Dale Bjelland
May 17, 1942 - December 25, 2021
Alfred Dale Bjelland began a new journey on December 25, 2021, when the angels lifted his spirit, freeing him from the limitations of COPD.
Born in Morris, Illinois, on May 17, 1942, which is Norwegian Independence Day, for many years Al thought the parades that day were in his honor. His father, Oscar Bjelland, came to America from Norway and married Amy Kallem (a first-generation Norwegian American). Al was raised on a farm in northern Illinois with his three siblings and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. This is where his love of family and nature began.
Al received his Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and his Master of Science from University of Kansas. Al spent his professional life in museums working his way from a taxidermist at University of Kansas, to Education Director at the Museum of Texas Tech University, to Assistant Director of Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pennsylvania, to Executive Director of Maymont, a 100-acre estate with historic house, gardens, nature center and wildlife habitats in Richmond, Virginia.
While at Texas Tech University, Al joined three colleagues to establish and teach in the Department of Museum Science training future museum professionals. One of those students would many years later become his wife, Ellie Caston.
As colleagues they supported each other in various museum positions over the years. They came to Waco in 1997, when Ellie joined the staff and faculty of the Strecker Museum Complex and Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Al continued to serve as her mentor when she became the Director of the Mayborn Museum. He also volunteered at the Mayborn by passing along his taxidermy/specimen prep experience to the collections staff.
Married for 43 years, their marvelous relationship was filled with interesting people and fascinating places. They shared a love of travel especially National Geographic small ship nature adventures. In Baja California, the South Pacific, and the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean they got up close and personal with the wonders of nature encountering whales and snorkeling with sea lions, turtles, rays, exotic fish and even reef sharks. While on deck, Al's eyes were always on the skies as he was an avid birder.
Al believed that families come in all forms. He joined a blended family when his widowed mother married Orville Christian, who became grandpa to all the grandchildren. Upon their marriage, Al's two young children connected with Ellie and meshed beautifully with her family. Annual beach trips over three decades required more and more housing as this family grew until four generations came together. Fishing was always part of the trip. Al loved to fish, but gladly gave up his "fishing" in exchange for baiting hooks and replacing lost rigging for his children and then grandchildren.
Family also included his Friends of Bill. Al's own recovery of 30 years in Alcoholics Anonymous led him to mentor and teach hundreds of others. His good works are now being paid forward.
Family most assuredly included his "kids in dog suits." Many great rescue dogs brightened his life, but none as much as Freddie.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Bjelland and Amy Bjelland Christian; stepfather, Orville Christian; and brother Milford Bjelland.
He is survived by his wife, Ellie Bourdon Caston; son, Eric Bjelland and wife, Tara; and daughter, Britta Bjelland Huckabee and husband, Phil. He was Grandpa Al to grandchildren Taylor, Luke, and Anna Bjelland, and Daniel Huckabee. He is also survived by his sisters, Mavis Anderson and husband, Ray, and Shirley Wilson; and his sisters-in-law, Evy Bjelland and Polly Walton. He was Uncle Al to nieces and nephews Bonnie, Brad, Amy, Brandon, Josh, Scott, Anne, Kela, and Andrew. His is a spectacular blended family.
This kind and gentle man will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched, whether briefly or for many years. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Our deepest gratitude goes to the Community Healthcare of Texas/Providence Hospice team. For over a year, they helped give Al the best quality of life and were there to help him on to the next journey. Hospice can be a long and helpful pathway. Special thanks to his dear caregivers Chelle, Judy, and Renee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.