Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Brett Klein
ABOUT
Don Bosco High School
FUNERAL HOME
Brosh Chapel - Cedar Rapids
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA

Brett Klein

October 9, 1980-September 30, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Brett Klein, 40, of Cedar Rapids passed away on September 30, 2021, after a short illness. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Private family inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery.

Brett was born on October 9, 1980, in Cedar Rapids. He was blessed to be adopted by Dick (Linda) Klein and Linda (Kevin) Gaul. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1999 (Gilbertville, Iowa). There he had the joy of playing his favorite sport (basketball) and he could pretend he was the next Michael Jordan. Anyone that knew Brett, knew his love for Michael Jordan.

Brett worked at Hy-Vee and with his aunt Geri and Uncle Bob with their cleaning service – something he always took great pride in. From there he went on to work at Johnny Poppers, a place where he made lifelong friends and he realized even more his love for the bar business. Brett's first bartending job in Cedar Rapids was at Moose McDuffy's. Brett went on to help his friend Lance Kuehl with the opening of the Keystone in Elkader in 2001. They owned that bar together for two years and many memories were made – including the fact that Brett gave away Lance's cat. Yep, that happened.

Brett went on to become the general manager of Piano Lounge in 2004. It was there he got to work with his "family" Ryan Vavra, Ben King, Ann Jungblut, Brett Thomas… and so many more. After this Brett worked at Reds and decided he needed a break from the bar industry. He began working at Aspect Construction and had the pleasure to work with so many wonderful people who taught him a lot. Then the opportunity to own his own bar/restaurant came up and Brett was able to finally live his lifelong dream… Grin 'N Goose was opened, and Brett loved every minute of it. It was then he reconnected with his wife Ryan, or Girl Ryan as everyone knows her. They were united in marriage on November 12, 2017, at a surprise ceremony officiated by his friend Eric Voight.

It's hard to put into words who Brett Klein was without writing a novel. He was a son, husband, brother, friend, uncle, cousin and CAT DAD!! He never met a stranger, and everyone loved him within 5 minutes of meeting him. He was humble, kind, loving and one of the most generous/selfless people ever. He was an amazing husband to Girl Ryan and a hard worker. His smile was infectious and lite up any room he walked into. His stories were long and elaborate, but they always made a person laugh. He never really understood how important he was to other people or the impact he would have on their lives. The world is less bright without him here. He was a driving force in the bar/restaurant industry and while not all of his jobs are listed here

He is survived by his loving wife, Ryan Klein and their three fur babies Ophelia, Winston, and Maggie, Cedar Rapids. His mother Linda (Kevin) Gaul, Waterloo. His father Dick (Linda) Klein, Gilbertville. His sisters and nieces and nephews Brandy (Tony) Kopf and children Alex and Megan, Omaha. Bridget Johnson and children Alannah, Caleb, and Brielle, Solon. Brittany Johnson and son Wyatt, Waterloo. Brooke Gaul and daughter Mya, Waterloo. His stepsiblings Trisha (Tim) Latham and children Zacc, Jeremiah, and Jacob, Tyler, TX. Michael Shimp, Kenosha, WI. And Heather Eherenman (Brandon) and children Leah and Noah, St. Louis. Girl Ryan's siblings, nieces and nephews who he loved very much. As well as a large extended family of cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him very much.

Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncle Bob Schmaltz.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brosh Chapel - Cedar Rapids
2121 Bowling St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Brosh Chapel - Cedar Rapids
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family & friends . . . We had too many good times to list, however he will be forever remembered.
Steve Hansen -- Big Big
October 10, 2021
Brett, My life is better having known you. Thank you!
matt
October 8, 2021
Rest In Peace, my friend. I will miss our little chats over the years.. for a few minutes or a few hours, it was guaranteed we would both be laughing at ourselves and each other. You touched a lot of lives in a positive way.
Mark Morarend
Friend
October 8, 2021
Ryan, I can't begin to imagine the strength you've had to muster to deal with this grief. Brett will live on thru all of you. He was one of a kind and will always be remembered by all; even those who were blessed to make his acquaintance ever so briefly! Sending my deepest condolences to you and the family.
Tima Kenjar
October 8, 2021
Such a great guy. We were co-workers, friends, and even roommates for a short time. He was a such a fun and caring person. ALWAYS entertaining! Sending hugs...
Lindsay Chacon (Jackson)
Work
October 7, 2021
Ryan I am so sorry to about your husband sending prayers.
Debbie Bjornsen
October 7, 2021
Sending prayers for all of Brett´s Family and Friends. He was a great person who surrounded himself with the same.
Jason Stout
Friend
October 7, 2021
