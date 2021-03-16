Menu
Dennis Dean Kammerman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East High SchoolEast High School
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Dennis Dean Kammerman

May 23, 1940-March 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Dennis Dean Kammerman, 80, of Waterloo died Friday, March 12 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

He was born May 23, 1940 in Monticello, Iowa, son of Anton and Dessie Sprague Kammerman. He married Barbara Ann Walentine December 9, 1961 at First Presbyterian Church Waterloo, 59 years married.

Dennis graduated from East High School and went on to serve our country for eight years in the United States Air Force. The Air Force took him and Barb to Germany, Vandenberg AFB, and California. He was employed with John Deere in maintenance, retiring after 30 years. Dennis was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club and a life-time member of the Evansdale AMVETS and VFW.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; three children, Jody (Jon) Fruetel of Cosmos, Minnesota, Sue (Wayne) Peyton of Rowley, and Paul (Monica) Kammerman of Savannah, Georgia; six grandchildren, Amanda Hansen, Jake (Katie) Hansen, Joseph Kammerman, Taylor Fruetel, Madi Kammerman, and Ruby Fruetel; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aiden, Aubrie, Elena, and Abigail; two sisters, Judy (Larry) Gordish of Arkansas, and Brenda Hirsch of Evansdale.

Preceded by: his parents, two sisters, Pauline Hillman, and Betty Metzger, a brother, Ron Kammerman.

"Dennis was an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, houseboating and golf. He and Barb would spend many special moments dancing. Family gatherings would often involve watching football games. Dennis was full of excitement, adventure and love. He will be dearly missed."

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories followed by inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, where full military rites will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Waterloo American Legion. Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

If you plan to attend the service and/or the visitation masks and social distancing is required.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Mar
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb, I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my deepest sympathy. My husband, Dennis, passed away on Sept. 1st 2020 so I know what you are going through. God bless. Love, Margie
Margie Timion Maurer
March 28, 2021
