Elizabeth (Liz) Halsteen Wuertz

June 23, 1952-June 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Elizabeth (Liz) Halsteen Wuertz, 68, passed away on June 16, 2021, in her sleep while on vacation. Over the last two years, Liz showed resilience and courage through her diagnosis of Glioblastoma. Liz lived life to the fullest, and her energy radiated throughout her family, friends, work, and community.

Liz was born on June 23, 1952, in Baden, Switzerland, the daughter of Danish parents, Niels and Bente (Bergendorff) Halsteen. Liz was baptized in Birkerød, Denmark. The young family immigrated to the United States in 1958. Liz spent most of her childhood growing up on Long Island and the family later settled in Bloomington, Indiana. Liz graduated from Indiana University High School in 1970. She attended the University of Indiana (Bloomington) for her undergraduate and graduate degrees in physical education and coaching. Liz also played on the university's volleyball team.

After completing her education, Liz began working at Wartburg College and she held various roles such as teacher of physical education, admissions counselor, and financial aid advisor. She coached volleyball, softball, and track and field. In 1979, Liz became the first female track and field head coach at Wartburg. She also helped lead the cross country team. She made a lasting impact on her athletes and the Wartburg community.

Liz loved people - getting to know them and making connections. She enjoyed being able to share this passion and build relationships with donors and staff through her development work at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls. In recent years, Liz enjoyed her time with Advantage Administrators and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Liz was united in marriage with John Wuertz on August 21, 1976, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. After their wedding, Liz and John spent some time farming while Liz worked for a photography studio in Perry, then for McKenna, in Waterloo. Liz and John filled nearly 45 years of marriage with love, commitment, adventure, and together they raised two children, Nicholas and Hanne.

Liz was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and she was a great friend to many. She loved being "Farmor" and "Mormor" to her three grandchildren. Liz cherished her Danish heritage and she enjoyed traveling back to Europe on many occasions to spend time with her family or host family in the U.S. She enjoyed passing along many Danish traditions to her children and grandchildren. Liz also took pleasure in bicycling with John and friends, traveling, book club, PEO, and involvement in the Waverly, Wartburg, and St. Paul's communities. Liz embraced everything she did and she had a strong foundation of faith.

Liz is survived by her husband, John, of Waverly; son, Nicholas (Chrystal) Wuertz, of Des Moines; daughter, Hanne (Adam) Weber, of Oak Park, IL; grandchildren Elijah and Charlotte Wuertz, and Reagan Weber; brother, Bjorn Halsteen, of Malmo, Sweden; sister, Susanne Halsteen Koval, of Parrish, FL; cousins, nieces and nephews, and her many friends. Liz is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School with Pastor Larry Trachte and Pastor Arthur Bergren presiding. The funeral service will be streamed live thru St. Paul's Lutheran YouTube link https://youtu.be/BV9lBYUi5es. Lunch will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church parish hall following the services.

Memorial gifts can be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Wartburg Scholarships, Gray Warriors, Senior Center Endowment, and University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. The family extends many thanks to the numerous people that supported Liz through her treatments the past two years through rides, meals, cards, and visits. They also want to especially thank the medical staff at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center for their care and compassion.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Wuertz family with arrangements. 319-352-1187.