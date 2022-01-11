Gary L. Karr

March 19, 1940-January 9, 2022

DIKE-Gary L. Karr, 81, of Dike, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, of natural causes. He was born March 19, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Darrell and H. Maxine Karr. In 1964, he married Karen Carmichael. They were later divorced. On June 22, 1991, he married Jeri Jenner. Gary was a 1958 graduate of Traer High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in 1963. He began work for Karr Feed and Fertilizer in Traer. He began an accounting practice in Eldora and Kansas City, followed by 16 years in Osage Beach, MO. He moved to Waterloo in 1991, married Jeri, and started a new accounting practice: Gary L. Karr, CPA. He retired in 2018. Gary was on the board of directors and President of Peoples Community Health Clinic, BOD of Covenant Health Systems, Treasurer and President of Sunnyside Country Club and various positions at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a present member of Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was active in the choir and served as church treasurer. Gary also served as treasurer of the HOA for Fox Ridge. Gary's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the comradery with his golfing friends. He enjoyed car trips and cruises with his wife, Jeri, and spending time at their Naples, FL condominium. Gary is survived by his wife; three children, Bradley (D'Ann) Karr of Ozark, MO., David (JoBeth)Karr, Springfield, MO., and Clayton (Mary Beth) Karr, Highlands Ranch, CO.; two stepchildren, Tim (Lisa) Jenner, Waterloo and Amy (Mike) Camarata, Dike; six grandchildren, Kyrstin, Blaine, Michaela, Garrett, Norah, and Aiden; three step grandchildren, Catherine Jenner and Abby and Katie Camarata; two brothers Ronald (Sharon) Karr and Kim (Karen) Karr; nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 am at Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dike, with a luncheon following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories-Funeral Home, Waterloo, IA. There also will be a visitation an hour before the Funeral Service at the church. Private burial will be at a later date.