Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary L. Karr
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Gary L. Karr

March 19, 1940-January 9, 2022

DIKE-Gary L. Karr, 81, of Dike, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, of natural causes. He was born March 19, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Darrell and H. Maxine Karr. In 1964, he married Karen Carmichael. They were later divorced. On June 22, 1991, he married Jeri Jenner. Gary was a 1958 graduate of Traer High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in 1963. He began work for Karr Feed and Fertilizer in Traer. He began an accounting practice in Eldora and Kansas City, followed by 16 years in Osage Beach, MO. He moved to Waterloo in 1991, married Jeri, and started a new accounting practice: Gary L. Karr, CPA. He retired in 2018. Gary was on the board of directors and President of Peoples Community Health Clinic, BOD of Covenant Health Systems, Treasurer and President of Sunnyside Country Club and various positions at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a present member of Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was active in the choir and served as church treasurer. Gary also served as treasurer of the HOA for Fox Ridge. Gary's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the comradery with his golfing friends. He enjoyed car trips and cruises with his wife, Jeri, and spending time at their Naples, FL condominium. Gary is survived by his wife; three children, Bradley (D'Ann) Karr of Ozark, MO., David (JoBeth)Karr, Springfield, MO., and Clayton (Mary Beth) Karr, Highlands Ranch, CO.; two stepchildren, Tim (Lisa) Jenner, Waterloo and Amy (Mike) Camarata, Dike; six grandchildren, Kyrstin, Blaine, Michaela, Garrett, Norah, and Aiden; three step grandchildren, Catherine Jenner and Abby and Katie Camarata; two brothers Ronald (Sharon) Karr and Kim (Karen) Karr; nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 am at Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dike, with a luncheon following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories-Funeral Home, Waterloo, IA. There also will be a visitation an hour before the Funeral Service at the church. Private burial will be at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church
Dike, IA
Jan
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church
Dike, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Always in my heart, big brother.
Ronald N Karr
Family
January 15, 2022
Sending thoughts and prayers to Jeri and all of Gary´s family. Always enjoyed being in his company.
Susan Compher
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Gary's death. He was the class behind me at Traer High School. Though I hadn't seen Gary in years, but when you are from a small town, you never forget your school friends, and Gary was one of them. My deepest sympathy is extended to his family. May he rest in peace.
Carol Weber Borden
School
January 11, 2022
Jeri, Sorry to hear of Gary's passing; I didn't know him well but he always had a friendly greeting when I saw him. My prayers are with you and your family at the challenging time. We have a long history together that I always remember. Sincerely, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Shafer
Friend
January 11, 2022
Ed and Eileen Shannon family
January 11, 2022
Our deepest condolences to Jeri and family.
Bob & Bev McCusker
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results