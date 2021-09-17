Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Lee Witthoft

Gary Lee Witthoft

July 6, 1949-September 13, 2021

Gary Lee Witthoft was born July 6, 1949, in Washington, Iowa. He died suddenly, at the young age of 72, from a major brain bleed, on his mother's birthday - Monday, September 13, 2021, in that same beloved hometown of Washington. If you knew Gary, you know why there could never be enough room to list his many accomplishments throughout his career, and more importantly, with his family. Gary was a hard working man who accepted and loved Jesus. Though he was on the quieter side, when Gary spoke, people listened. He was respected - incredibly.

Gary leaves behind his beloved and heartbroken wife, Peggy (Rich) Witthoft. He and Peggy had two daughters, Staci Yoder and Kim Witthoft - who are simply crushed. It will surprise no one that Gary was their rock. Next to Jesus, Gary also had a "rock" - his son-in-law, Jeremy Yoder, who already misses the man he so respected. Gary absolutely adored his precious grandchildren - Oliver, Isaac, and Phoebe Yoder; and Hudson and Paige Wickwire. He lived and provided so well for his family. They were all his pride and joy, which was evidenced by his infectious smile and "Witthoft Laugh" - it's really a thing amongst Gary's siblings and their parents. He also leaves behind adoring in-laws, Jim and Joan Rich. Along with the many nieces and nephews he treasured, Gary loved Peg's family as much as they loved him. They include the late Mike Rich, Linda and Denny Drish, Tim Rich, Nancy and the late Scott Bisbey.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Martha (Zieglowsky) Witthoft. He leaves behind three wonderful siblings who will miss him terribly - Denny Witthoft (Sandy), Linda Cnossen (Jim), and Sharon (Butch) Weber.

A funeral will be held at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, Iowa - 3520 Ansborough Avenue, on Monday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. The family requests masks be worn. There will be no visitation. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date where the family will scatter Gary's ashes at the Witthoft family farm in Washington.

Autism Society of Iowa, Tunnel to Towers, and the UNI Suzuki School are organizations dear to the family, if anyone would like to make a donation.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Cedar Valley Church
3520 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
To all my precious Whittoft cousins and families, my thoughts and prayers are with you for the loss of a great man, Gary. May you find comfort in memories and your faith to help you through the coming days.
Donja Rich
September 29, 2021
I'm truly sorry to read the news today. Your family has been so near and dear to our hearts. May you and your family find God's comfort and strength.
Tom Randleman
Friend
September 23, 2021
Peg, Kim & Stacie, I am so saddened to hear about the loss of Gary. He was one of the nicest guys I´ve ever known. Sending you all comforting hugs.
Angela Woodhouse
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sending love and prayers to your family.
Mike, Katy, Grace and Frances Williams
Friend
September 18, 2021
Peg and girls, I´m so sorry he´s passed. You loved him well as did he love you all extremely well. Hugs and prayers for your family
Debbie Duncan
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to read this. Peggy, Gary's influence can be seen in the way you and he raised your daighters. Staci and Kim made teaching a joy and helped a young teacher weather his early years. His brilliance lives on in you, the girls, and also those that touched the lives that he touched. - Mr. V.
Charles Velasquez
School
September 17, 2021
I so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Gary at HNI for many years and he was truly a touched soul. I think many at HNI will say he was a friend first and a co-worker second. I miss those times and wish we would have kept in touch more. To Peggy and all that loved him, know that he impacted so many of us along his journey and I will never forget our discussions and his guidance. Scott
Scott Smith
Friend
September 17, 2021
Your Prince will always be in your heart. He made a difference in many lives. So happy to reacquaint with him at UP. Love to you and family.
Donna Proudfit
Friend
September 17, 2021
Peggy, Staci, and Kim: I am so very sorry for your loss. He was a very kind and gentle man. Please know that I am thinking of you.
Leslie Logel
Friend
September 17, 2021
Peggy, I am so heart broken to hear of this. INCREDIBLE doesn't begin to describe Gary. I pray for you and the girls to give you strength. Love , Pam ( Dr Ms office)
Pam Pump
Friend
September 17, 2021
Peggy, Kim and Stacy, I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Thompson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Beth Webber Thomas and Family
September 17, 2021
So very sorry to see this sad news, sending our condolences to your entire family.
Terry and Julie Main
September 17, 2021
So so sorry to read this....such a sad loss. Please know my loving thoughts are with all of Gary´s family.
Sherry friday
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gary. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Keep those wonderful memories alive and share them with friends and loved ones.
Molly Connor
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results