Gary Lee Witthoft

July 6, 1949-September 13, 2021

Gary Lee Witthoft was born July 6, 1949, in Washington, Iowa. He died suddenly, at the young age of 72, from a major brain bleed, on his mother's birthday - Monday, September 13, 2021, in that same beloved hometown of Washington. If you knew Gary, you know why there could never be enough room to list his many accomplishments throughout his career, and more importantly, with his family. Gary was a hard working man who accepted and loved Jesus. Though he was on the quieter side, when Gary spoke, people listened. He was respected - incredibly.

Gary leaves behind his beloved and heartbroken wife, Peggy (Rich) Witthoft. He and Peggy had two daughters, Staci Yoder and Kim Witthoft - who are simply crushed. It will surprise no one that Gary was their rock. Next to Jesus, Gary also had a "rock" - his son-in-law, Jeremy Yoder, who already misses the man he so respected. Gary absolutely adored his precious grandchildren - Oliver, Isaac, and Phoebe Yoder; and Hudson and Paige Wickwire. He lived and provided so well for his family. They were all his pride and joy, which was evidenced by his infectious smile and "Witthoft Laugh" - it's really a thing amongst Gary's siblings and their parents. He also leaves behind adoring in-laws, Jim and Joan Rich. Along with the many nieces and nephews he treasured, Gary loved Peg's family as much as they loved him. They include the late Mike Rich, Linda and Denny Drish, Tim Rich, Nancy and the late Scott Bisbey.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Martha (Zieglowsky) Witthoft. He leaves behind three wonderful siblings who will miss him terribly - Denny Witthoft (Sandy), Linda Cnossen (Jim), and Sharon (Butch) Weber.

A funeral will be held at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, Iowa - 3520 Ansborough Avenue, on Monday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. The family requests masks be worn. There will be no visitation. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date where the family will scatter Gary's ashes at the Witthoft family farm in Washington.

Autism Society of Iowa, Tunnel to Towers, and the UNI Suzuki School are organizations dear to the family, if anyone would like to make a donation.