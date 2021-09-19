James Harold Sutton

July 6, 1937-September 15, 2021

SHELL ROCK-James Harold Sutton, age 84, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home.

Jim was born on July 6, 1937, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Harold B. and Mildred (Smith) Sutton. He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1955. Jim then worked at Redi-Mix and also the Walther's farm in Waverly. He served in the United States Army and upon returning home Jim worked at Juhl's Standard Station in Waverly, Iowa. On June 3, 1961, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Colleen Winegard at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1958, Jim started his career at John Deere in the Tool and Die Department becoming a supervisor in 1979. Jim retired from John Deere in 1986. During those years at Deere, he also ran a farrow to finish hog farm and had over 1,000 acres of crop ground south of Shell Rock, along side his wife and children.

Jim was a lifetime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Shell Rock and St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Jim may be best known as a passionate conversationalist and he took every opportunity to engage you in it. He loved meeting strangers and wouldn't end a conversation before considering you a friend.

Jim's memory is honored by his wife Sharon Sutton of Shell Rock, Iowa; five children, Kevin (Kelly) Sutton of Waverly, Iowa; Doug Sutton of Greene, Iowa, Christy (Mike) Briggs of New Hartford, Iowa, Brian (Kelly) of Winterset, Iowa, and Janet (Mark) Nolan of Lakewood, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Steve) Pauley of Butler, Missouri; four brothers, David (Joan) Sutton of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Vernon (Marge) Sutton of Cumberland, Wisconsin, Maurice Sutton of Nevada, Iowa, and Steven Sutton of Washburn, Iowa. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brian; and brother-in-law, Greg Winegard.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Jim's family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187