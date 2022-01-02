John Michael Beecher

January 18, 1945-December 26, 2021

John Michael Beecher, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died as he lived, peacefully, on December 26, 2021, surrounded by family.

Mike, as he was referred to by family and friends, was born in New Hampton, Iowa, on January 18, 1945. He married his wife, Donna Obeslo, in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 11, 1976. They raised two children together, Todd and Melanie, and many pets, mostly strays.

Mike, of Irish descent, was raised in Waterloo, Iowa, by W. Louis and Gertrude Beecher, now deceased. He was the oldest of five children followed by Bill, Tom, Liz and Mary. He graduated from Columbus High School, Waterloo, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, and received his graduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans.

Mike worked as a television journalist for 33 years, beginning his career at KWWL-TV, Waterloo, Iowa, in 1969 as a television reporter. He accepted a reporting job at KTIV-TV, Sioux City, Iowa, in 1975, where he later managed the news department. In 1984, he accepted a similar position at KFVS-TV, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he covered politics, public affairs, and managed a large news department covering Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee. In 2000, he returned to Iowa and briefly managed news departments at KWWL-TV, Waterloo, and WHO-TV, Des Moines until the end of 2003.

In 2004, Mike started Speak Public Relations in Des Moines and, later, a video company called Blur. He also helped launch Iowa Speedway, a race track in Newton, Iowa, where he served as Director of Media Relations. In retirement, Mike helped to form the Des Moines Writer's Workshop. He wrote throughout his life and his only novel, Electric Park, a love story, will be published posthumously.

Mike lived an active life and enjoyed anybody who could tell a story. Some of his favorite people were writers, reporters, alcoholics, addicts, and street people, especially the homeless. He had unending affection for women and men who struggle in life.

Mike leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna; children, Todd Ensz (Nancy), Phoenix, Arizona; Melanie Kimball (Lee), Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grand-daughter Emma Kimball. He is succeeded by his siblings: Bill Beecher (Desa), Tacoma, Washington; Tom Beecher, Waterloo, Iowa; Liz Petersen (Bob), Waterloo, Iowa, and Mary Petersen (Eric), also of Waterloo. He also leaves behind his aunts, many cousins, nephews and nieces, and a multitude of friends throughout the country.

Mike has requested a memorial service to be held on a bright sun-shining Spring or Summer day in Waterloo with the assistance of Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo, IA 50701. Details to be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Iowa Vietnam Veterans of America Iowa State Council, Prelude Behavioral Services or Arizona Humane Society.