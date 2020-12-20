Menu
Randall Joe "Randy" Magee
1956 - 2020
Randall "Randy" Joe Magee

September 21, 1956-December 14, 2020

Randall "Randy" Joe Magee, 64, of Cedar Falls passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo due to complications of COVID-19. He was born September 21, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Ruth (Iverson) Magee. Randy graduated from West High School with the Class of 1974. He was married to Cathy Reichmann in 1975 and they later divorced. Randy married Sharon (Christensen) Webb on July 6, 1996 in Cedar Falls. He worked for John Deere for a few years, then attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology to get his CDL. Randy drove truck for Blue Line and, then, Bertch Cabinets of Waterloo where he was currently employed.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Craig; his parents-in-law; a brother-in-law, Richard Christensen; and his beloved yorkie, Tony. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sharon; his son, Jay Magee; step-son, Jamie (Rachel Kern) Webb of Cedar Falls; 5 grandchildren: C.J., Hailey (Tyler), Corby, Candace & Dylan; 1 great-grandchild, Sam; 2 brothers, Larry (Alverna) Magee of Waterloo and Kurt (Allison Kleist) Magee of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Barb Magee of Nashville, NC; and 2 brothers-in-law, Lynn (Joan) Christensen and Roger (Carla) Christensen.

Due to COVID-19, Randy's family will hold a Celebration of Life, at a later time, when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Memorials may be directed to Sharon. To see the full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Randy was a big NASCAR fan and followed Ricky "the Rooster" Rudd. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his sidekick, Sharon. Randy was an avid reader and enjoyed mysteries and, particularly, Stephen King novels. He and Tony took a lot of walks together and he loved spending Sundays with his son watching movies or football games. He was a kind and gentle man.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon I am so sorry, I just heard. If there is anything I can do please call.
Becky Junge
December 22, 2020
I remember Randy and he was a very nice person and will be missed. Sorry for your loss Sharon.
Tim Guldager
December 21, 2020
I grew up a few blocks from Randy. We played together during our elementary years. He was a very nice person. I have fond memories of my childhood and Randy was a part of that. I know he will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Mark Wilson
December 20, 2020
