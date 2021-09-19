Richard "Dick" Bruno Novy

January 5, 1939-September 15, 2021

DENVER-Richard "Dick" Bruno Novy, 82, of Denver, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his residence.

Dick was born January 5, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Antone and Louise (Jeansch) Novy. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School (WI) in 1957. He completed further education as a tool and die designer. In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed his basic training in New Mexico. He was then stationed in Okinawa, Japan until his honorable discharge in 1962. On June 27, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathie Scott in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The couple made their first home in Wisconsin. Dick was a tool and die designer working for several different companies over the years. He transferred to Kansas City and then to Iowa where they would settle in Denver. In addition to his skills with tool and die, Dick was a skilled woodworker. He worked for several years at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo, retiring in 2006.

Dick was a longtime member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ in Denver. He was active with the Boy Scouts where he served as Scout Master for over 20 years. Along with Kathie, they served as foster parents for 43 years and hosted numerous foreign exchange students. He was an avid bowler and loved the Green Bay Packers. Dick was very skilled with the scroll saw, he created and distributed over 1,600 "Thank You For Your Service" plaques for Veterans.

Dick felt strongly about helping people and being a positive influence during his 82 years. Even in his death, his giving spirit will be felt. It was Dick's wish to donate his body for scientific research to the Deeded Body Program at The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, a cause he felt was very important.

Dick is survived by his wife, Kathie of Denver, six children; Rick (Ricarose) Novy of Scottsdale, AZ, Doug (Valarie) Novy of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie (Brian) Ruddell of Greenwood, MO, Kori (Barry) Stevelman of Thousand Oaks, CA, Nesha (Edward) Malek of Marysville, OH and Kenny Novy of Waterloo, nine grandchildren; Dalton (Krysta) Ruddell, Auston (Shelby) Ruddell, Haley Ruddell, Audrey Novy, Reanna Novy, Russell Novy, Olivia Novy, Addison Malek, Jordyn Malek, one brother, Ronald (Thelma) Novy of Conway, AR, one sister, Teresa Gronemeyer of Germantown, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond Novy.

A Memorial Service in Dick's honor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ in Denver with Rev. Craig Henderson officiating. The Acker-Mathias American Legion Post #653 will give military honors at the church immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to the church or University of Iowa Cancer Research. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

