Hi Britt; Marlyce and I read your Dad's obituary this morning; and, in reading, we just learned of your Mom's passing away back in September. We are sorry for your loss of both Bob and Crissy and regret only now learning about your Mom. Sometimes Clemmons seems miles and miles away from news in Welcome. You and Audrey, Bert and Libba; and, all your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Bob and Crissy were both special to us as we know they were to the Center UMC and Welcome communities. We will be praying for all of you this week and in the days to come. We will be praying for God's Peace and Comfort. Randy and Marlyce Vaughn

Randy Vaughn Friend December 22, 2020