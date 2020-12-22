Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bob Wagner
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Wagner, Bob

February 6, 1935 - December 17, 2020

Mr. Bobby Moton (Bob) Wagner, 85, of Lexington, died Thursday evening, December 17, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00PM at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Mitch Wilson. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Covid-19 protocols are suggested to be followed.

Bob was born in Davidson County February 6, 1935 to the late Curry Moton and Pauline Kepley Wagner. A member of Center United Methodist Church, he was a former Sunday School teacher for 40+ years, member of the choir, The United Methodist Men, and served on numerous committees at his church. He was also a former Welcome Civitan member and served with the Red Cross. He was a 1957 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a BS in Chemistry, where he was the captain of the wrestling team. Bob also served in the NC National Guard and had retired as Director of Quality Assurance from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Crissy Leonard Wagner, on September 11, 2020.

Surviving are son Britt Wagner (Audrey); two daughters Heather McCarn (Kris) and Heidi Nifong (Kent) all of Lexington; five grandchildren, Ashton Miller (Coard), Jacob McCarn, Madison Wagner, Luke McCarn (Aubrey), and Nathan Nifong; and one great-grandchild, Elliott Miller. Also surviving are brother Bert Wagner (Libba) of Lexington.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers: Terri Kepley, Althea Hairston, Beth Gallos, Brianna Shillinglaw, Danielle Shillinglaw, and Kathryn Bullings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center UMC, PO Box 179, Welcome, NC 27293, or to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Calling hours
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
I am so sorry to just now hearing of this. I also did not know of your mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I am so sorry....Eve Everhart Sink
Eve Sink
Friend
December 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with family.
Ernest HESTER
Family
December 23, 2020
Britt and Audrey and family,
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Bob. Please know we will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Dean and Teri Leonard
Teri Leonard
Friend
December 23, 2020
Hi Britt; Marlyce and I read your Dad's obituary this morning; and, in reading, we just learned of your Mom's passing away back in September. We are sorry for your loss of both Bob and Crissy and regret only now learning about your Mom. Sometimes Clemmons seems miles and miles away from news in Welcome. You and Audrey, Bert and Libba; and, all your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Bob and Crissy were both special to us as we know they were to the Center UMC and Welcome communities. We will be praying for all of you this week and in the days to come. We will be praying for God's Peace and Comfort. Randy and Marlyce Vaughn
Randy Vaughn
Friend
December 22, 2020
I was in Crissy's first 3rd grade class at Sedge Garden Elementary. I still rank her as one of the best teachers that I ever had. Bob came to have lunch with her once in a while. I thought they both were movie stars. Later in life, I discovered a connection with Doug Craver, who was a friend of my dad. It was very special to visit with the Wagners at their house. I also got to see them at many of the Center Church breakfasts. Both of your parents were amazing people. I'm so thankful that I knew them.
Candy Drake
Friend
December 22, 2020
Bob and Crissy were our neighbors when I was a little girl. I’ll never forget his beautiful smile. They were two of the most loving, caring people that I’ve ever known. My heart goes out to Britt, Heather, Heidi, and your families. Hugs and prayers.
Minnee’ Byrd
Friend
December 21, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the Wagner Family at this time and coming days. Bob was a good, loved man to everyone who knew him, always had a sweet smile and so polite to everyone. May God be with this family at this time and know everyone is praying for you all.
Roger & Karen Kepley-Allred
Family
December 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. They will be missed.
Kendle Craver
Friend
December 21, 2020
My prayers are with you all. What a celebration he will have with Crissy in heaven. They both made such an impact on so many lives while here on earth. Their memory will live on through all of you. The kindness and love they always shared with others will never be forgotten. God bless and comfort you.
Deborah Walser
Neighbor
December 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Bob Wagner who was a friend.He'll be missed so much. Bob would help anyone who needed help. He was a person of integrity and kindness. I'm sorry for your loss.
May he rest in peace.
Donese Leonard
Donese Leonard
Friend
December 21, 2020
Britt, Heather and Heidi, and family, thank you for the opportunity to care for your loving and sweet parents. I loved them like my own and will miss them tremendously. They both were very sweet and loving and they loved you all so sweet. I know it’s so hard to take with both being gone but they are so much better off than we are here. They are together again and free of pain and illness. Much love and prayers for all the family. God bless you all.
Terri Kepley
December 21, 2020
With thoughts and prayers to the families. So sorry for your loss!
Reginald L. Shoaf
December 21, 2020
Have known Bob for 50 plus yrs. He was always a pleasant person to be around. He was a blessing to his Community.
Buddy Boatright
Friend
December 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all ❤❤
Kathy Black Lewis
Friend
December 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
December 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Grubb
Friend
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results