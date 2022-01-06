I met Neal about 40 years ago when i went to work at Lewisville Motors. He taught me everything i needed to know to do the job. He would get jobs changing out engines , transmissions that people bought from Herb. Neal was a great Mechanic and and a friend . IF you needed help with anything Neal was the first one there. I moved away for several years and have since moved back to Winston Salem . I went by to try to see Neal again , but unfortunately I he wasn't able to get up with him. RIP old friend you will be dearly missed.

