Clyde Neal Beauchamp
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Beauchamp, Clyde Neal

May 23, 1952 - January 3, 2022

Clyde Neal Beauchamp, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. Neal, a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, was born in Forsyth County to the late Clyde Gray Beauchamp and Edna Pfaff Beauchamp on May 23, 1952. No matter what you called him – Bud, Unc, or Deddy – Neal was loved by everyone who knew him. He was the life of the party, and dearly cherished hosting all of his family and friends for his Thanksgiving Chicken Stew. Whether it was keeping the fire going under the pot, arguing about NASCAR, or popping his teeth out to hear Gavin howl, he always had a smile on his face and made sure everyone around him did. Bud told everyone he knew that he never worked a day in his life, even though he accomplished more before 6 am than most did in a week. He loved to read the Winston-Salem Journal, grab a pack of nabs at the gas station, and swing by for a biscuit from Biscuitville. Then the fun really cranked up, when he worked all day at Lewisville Motor Company. Hired by Herb Myers more than 50 years ago, Bud loved Herb, Marty, and the whole crew like they were family, and the feeling was mutual. After work, Neal couldn't sit still; he loved to raise a garden, mow the yard, and work on cars in his garage. This love for mechanic work was on full display when he slung wrenches, and maybe a few fisticuffs, for the No. 69 Junior Miller team at Bowman-Gray Stadium. His family will miss him dearly, whether it's family gatherings or long talks on the phone. He will also be missed on the phone by his good friend Tobie with Ruthie's Technological Support Services. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne (Pat) and four sisters, Peggy (Hobe), Linda (Earnest), Sue, Lois (Ronald), and Helen. He is survived by his children, Scott Beauchamp (Jennifer) and Nealise Queen (Jason); grandchildren, Braedon, Brinleigh, Patrick, Collin, Jake and Tucker; great-grandchild, Karsyn; and sister, Linda Ayers. A visitation will be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry to hear this Neal was an icon in the yard / was always willing to help ! Condolences to his family & Lewisville motors family / when someone said something about LMC you would instantly think of Neal ! Blessed to know him !!
Micheal forbus
Friend
January 7, 2022
I met Neal about 40 years ago when i went to work at Lewisville Motors. He taught me everything i needed to know to do the job. He would get jobs changing out engines , transmissions that people bought from Herb. Neal was a great Mechanic and and a friend . IF you needed help with anything Neal was the first one there. I moved away for several years and have since moved back to Winston Salem . I went by to try to see Neal again , but unfortunately I he wasn't able to get up with him. RIP old friend you will be dearly missed.
Joey DeBerry
January 7, 2022
