Beauchamp, Clyde Neal
May 23, 1952 - January 3, 2022
Clyde Neal Beauchamp, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. Neal, a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, was born in Forsyth County to the late Clyde Gray Beauchamp and Edna Pfaff Beauchamp on May 23, 1952. No matter what you called him – Bud, Unc, or Deddy – Neal was loved by everyone who knew him. He was the life of the party, and dearly cherished hosting all of his family and friends for his Thanksgiving Chicken Stew. Whether it was keeping the fire going under the pot, arguing about NASCAR, or popping his teeth out to hear Gavin howl, he always had a smile on his face and made sure everyone around him did. Bud told everyone he knew that he never worked a day in his life, even though he accomplished more before 6 am than most did in a week. He loved to read the Winston-Salem Journal, grab a pack of nabs at the gas station, and swing by for a biscuit from Biscuitville. Then the fun really cranked up, when he worked all day at Lewisville Motor Company. Hired by Herb Myers more than 50 years ago, Bud loved Herb, Marty, and the whole crew like they were family, and the feeling was mutual. After work, Neal couldn't sit still; he loved to raise a garden, mow the yard, and work on cars in his garage. This love for mechanic work was on full display when he slung wrenches, and maybe a few fisticuffs, for the No. 69 Junior Miller team at Bowman-Gray Stadium. His family will miss him dearly, whether it's family gatherings or long talks on the phone. He will also be missed on the phone by his good friend Tobie with Ruthie's Technological Support Services. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne (Pat) and four sisters, Peggy (Hobe), Linda (Earnest), Sue, Lois (Ronald), and Helen. He is survived by his children, Scott Beauchamp (Jennifer) and Nealise Queen (Jason); grandchildren, Braedon, Brinleigh, Patrick, Collin, Jake and Tucker; great-grandchild, Karsyn; and sister, Linda Ayers. A visitation will be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.