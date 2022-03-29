Welch, Dr. Earl Parks, Jr



March 16, 1932 - March 23, 2022



Earl Welch passed away a week after his 90th birthday, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Earl was born in Little Washington, NC to Earl Parks Welch Sr. and Anne Stewart Welch and is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Hightower Welch, his three sons, Earl Parks Welch, III (Anissa), David Felda Welch (Kathy), and Philip Stuart Welch, all of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by six grandsons, Austin, Harrison (Carly), Davis (Alyssa), Turner (Megan), Stuart, and Tyler, his sister, Betty Zimmerman, and his niece and nephews, Keith, Steve and Ashley.



Earl graduated from University of North Carolina undergraduate in three years and the UNC Medical School in 1957. He married Elizabeth three days after graduating, before beginning his internship at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. When he returned to Winston-Salem, he became an Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery at Bowman Gray School of Medicine, and then started his private practice in general and thoracic surgery, which he continued for 34 years. He was a founding member of Medical Park hospital and was affiliated with Forsyth Memorial Hospital during his private practice.



Earl served in the US Army as a Captain in the 3rd Armored Division, stationed in Hanau, Germany, where he was Director of the Fransiou Dispensary.



Earl loved gardening and grew bountiful supplies of tomatoes and other vegetables. His sons and grandsons now share that same passion. He loved growing hybrid tea roses and had Elizabeth help maintain them, because he said she didn't have enough to do when she had three babies.



He enjoyed taking his sons fishing on the Outer Banks when they were growing up. They rarely caught any fish, but always had a good time, and they loved getting out of school a few days early to make the trip. He also enjoyed taking his sons to the ACC basketball tournament, not caring that the schools said no. He said the tournament was an education and told the principal that!



A celebration of life will be Friday, April 1 (no fooling!) at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem, NC. in the sanctuary, with visitation immediately following in the fellowship hall.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2022.