Gaines III, Ernest Elbert
September 8, 1953 - March 12, 2022
Mr. Ernest Elbert Gaines, III, 68, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born September 8, 1953 in Stapleton, GA. Ernest was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Veterans Administration as a claims supervisor. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Elbert Gaines, Jr.; a daughter, Tovanya Ford; and a grandson, Marquice Gaines. Surviving are his wife, Alexis Gaines; his mother, Bessie Gaines; three children, Charlie Gaines (Amanda), LaJunne Tatum (Matthew) and Larie Miller (Marshall); four grandchildren, Ayanna Miller, Caden Tatum, Kalie Miller and Ellis Tatum; eight siblings, Willie Brown, Anthony Gaines (Jo Ann), Darryl Gaines (Maggie), Ronald Gaines (LaShaunda), Donald Gaines, Carmen Newton (Donald), Teresa Jones (Warren, Jr.) and Juanita King (Leroy); his mother-in-law, Beverly Ware; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ernest was a talented DJ, skilled guitarist, a tireless advocate of the Atlanta Braves. A Memorial Service by Zoom will be held at 6:30 Friday, March 25th Via Zoom with Elder John Rivers officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.hayworth-miller.com
. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the Gaines family. Zoom Meeting ID: 4427822286 Password: JWorg
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.