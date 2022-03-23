Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernest Elbert Gaines III
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 25 2022
6:30p.m.
Send Flowers
Gaines III, Ernest Elbert

September 8, 1953 - March 12, 2022

Mr. Ernest Elbert Gaines, III, 68, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born September 8, 1953 in Stapleton, GA. Ernest was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Veterans Administration as a claims supervisor. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Elbert Gaines, Jr.; a daughter, Tovanya Ford; and a grandson, Marquice Gaines. Surviving are his wife, Alexis Gaines; his mother, Bessie Gaines; three children, Charlie Gaines (Amanda), LaJunne Tatum (Matthew) and Larie Miller (Marshall); four grandchildren, Ayanna Miller, Caden Tatum, Kalie Miller and Ellis Tatum; eight siblings, Willie Brown, Anthony Gaines (Jo Ann), Darryl Gaines (Maggie), Ronald Gaines (LaShaunda), Donald Gaines, Carmen Newton (Donald), Teresa Jones (Warren, Jr.) and Juanita King (Leroy); his mother-in-law, Beverly Ware; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ernest was a talented DJ, skilled guitarist, a tireless advocate of the Atlanta Braves. A Memorial Service by Zoom will be held at 6:30 Friday, March 25th Via Zoom with Elder John Rivers officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the Gaines family. Zoom Meeting ID: 4427822286 Password: JWorg

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Was so sorry to hear about Ernest. I worked with him at the VA and always thought he was a fine person. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Richard Speas
March 21, 2022
I worked with Ernest for many years. His smile, laugh, and love for life was contagious. Anyone that worked with him loved him and will never forget his trips to the truck, passion for serving veterans and helping VSOs. Big E-you will be greatly missed!
Leslie Smith
Work
March 20, 2022
My condolences to the family. I worked for Ernest at the VA for over a year and I never heard one negative comment, as a supervisor/ coach he was positive, upbeat and forward thinking. There weren't many like him, he was a great coach, had a super personality and made everyone around him better. Rest in Peace, God bless.
Joel Darnall
Work
March 20, 2022
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends.
Carol Lackey
Work
March 19, 2022
My condolences to the family. I worked with Ernest for a brief period at the Veterans Administration and he was truly kind, fair, and one of the nicest people I have met. Please try to remember the great times you all have had with Ernest.
Darrell J
March 18, 2022
Every great positive attribute in a person & man you can think of was Ernest. I was an honor to have worked with him.
Tod Hughes
March 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results