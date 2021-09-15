Menu
James E. Snyder Jr.
Snyder, Jr., James E.

June 30, 1945 - September 12, 2021

Mr. James E. Snyder Jr., a beloved lawyer, writer, athlete, and family man extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021, at his home in Lexington, after a long illness.

Jimmy, as his friends called him, was easy to spot on the streets of downtown Lexington or in the stands at ball games for his beloved Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He stood 6 feet 7 inches tall, and was larger than life, but he was a gentle and generous giant. He accomplished his main goal in life, which was to improve the lives of others. He had the rarest gift of making whomever he was with feel like he or she was the most important person in the room. He treated everyone with dignity and kindness, no matter where they came from or where they were going. He had infinite patience, rarely became irritated, and never judged anyone – period. Everyone was redeemable because everyone was a child of God, and he never had a harsh word for anyone.

His family would like him to be remembered first and foremost as a Christian. He lived his life as an example that many others aspired to emulate. He was a dutiful son, brother, husband, father, papa, attorney, author, friend, mentor, teacher, intellectual, golfer, and basketball player.

Jimmy grew up in Lexington and was a four-sport star athlete and student body president at Lexington Senior High School. He was quarterback of the football team and lettered in basketball, tennis, and golf. He earned a prestigious Morehead Scholarship, and, after graduating in 1963, went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was one of the legendary Dean Smith's first basketball recruits. But he soon missed home and quickly transferred to Wake Forest College (now University) in Winston-Salem, where he became one of Bones McKinney's last recruits. At Wake Forest he played varsity basketball for three years (freshman being ineligible then), played on the tennis team, and was president of his senior class.

His love for Wake Forest burned in his heart for the rest of his life. He loved Wake Forest more than life and felt most at home when he was at Deacon basketball and football games. His family had a long history at Wake Forest. His parents met in the campus bookstore, which his uncle ran for 44 years. Jimmy was a few feet away from President Truman when the President turned the first spade of dirt over for the new Winston-Salem campus in 1955.

After earning a B.A. in history from Wake Forest in 1967, he enrolled at Wake Forest School of Law, served as president of his class, and graduated with a J.D. in 1970. He returned to Lexington to practice law with his father. When his father died unexpectedly, Jimmy kept the firm going and served his father's unexpired term in the North Carolina Legislature in 1971 and 1972.

He and his wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for 55 years (after dating for six years before that), then concentrated on raising their two daughters, Courtney and Elizabeth, and Jimmy kept up a busy civil and criminal litigation practice. He remained devoted to his community and was a volunteer assistant coach for the 1995 Lexington Senior High basketball team, which won the state 2A championship. He was a member of various local boards, including the Davidson County Community College Board of Trustees, for which he served as chairman. He served as president of Sapona Country Club and Moderator of Diaconate and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Lexington.

When his daughters were grown, Jimmy roared into the second chapter of his life. He never left the law, which he loved, but he started writing books and wrote 19 of them, including several widely used North Carolina legal treatises as well as novels and recollections. One book was entitled "Bones, Dean & Me: A Tobacco Road Recruit," and another was "A Lawyer Prays God's Will for His Clients."

He also jumped into politics. In 2002, he sought the Republican nomination for United States Senate but lost to Elizabeth Dole. He then started running for Congress two years later but soon was talked into running for lieutenant governor instead and captured the Republican nomination, only to lose in the general election to Beverly Perdue, who later became governor. He ran again for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2008 and for U.S. Senate in 2014, and attracted supporters of all political stripes who loved his integrity and decency.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Olive Snyder Berkut, and father, James Eugene Snyder, Sr., and his second father, Michael Kalen Berkut, to whom he became devoted; and survived by his wife, Sandra Craver Snyder; his two daughters, Courtney Snyder Brown and Elizabeth Snyder Lancaster, and their husbands, whom Jimmy considered his sons, Kevin Brown and Brian Lancaster, respectively; his grandchildren, Olivia, Kevin, and Jake Brown, and Maggie, Will, and Ty Lancaster; his sister, Jean Olive Stubbs, and brother-in-law Allston Stubbs, of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law Kay Craver; sister-in-law Robin Leonard and her husband, Terry Leonard; sister-in-law Cindy Carlton and her husband, Richard Carlton; sister-in-law Jennifer Brady and her husband, Lee Brady; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service celebrating Jimmy's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 201 West 3rd Avenue in Lexington, at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021. Donations and memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, Davidson County First Hope Ministries (formerly Crisis Ministries), First Baptist Church, or the donor's choice.

The family is especially grateful for the love and devotion provided by Hospice and numerous incredible caregivers over the years. The family owes a debt of gratitude to Leon Marsh and Jennifer Sheffield, whose impeccable care allowed Jimmy to remain comfortable at home with his family during the last years of his life on earth.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
201 West 3rd Avenue, Lexington, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy Snyder was one of the most admirable persons we will ever meet, a person to study and consider an example of how to live life. Jimmy gave a lot of meaning to the words faith, hope, and love. His beautifully written obituary says so much in a few paragraphs. He grew up in Lexington, and his life says a lot about his community, his church, his parents who raised him, and his family who loved and cared for him during a long illness. People like Jimmy "don’t come along every day."
Tom and Linda Stubbs
December 19, 2021
Courtney & entire Snyder family, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. I pray for your healing, comfort, & reconciliation. The few times I met him, he was such a kind man. Love & hugs,
Lori Sloan
Lori Sloan
Friend
October 1, 2021
Jim was so kind and had such nice manners. May you and your family be comforted knowing that he is with The Lord. In Christian Love Sue (Hall) Allard Classmate
Sue (Hall) Allard
September 28, 2021
To the Snyder Family:
It was an honor to know and have spent time with Jim. He had a gift of making you feel what you said was important and really listened during the conversation. He always made time to come see us when we lived in Wilmington, NC. Such a special man of character and a humanitarian. He will be missed. Sending love and to the family.
Love, Chuck, Nancy & Cass
Chuck, Nancy & Cass Taverna
Friend
September 25, 2021
He was a wonderful man and deeply respected. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Phyllis Thomason
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
Sandra and family, I am so sorry for your loss . Having known Jimmy all his life, I know he was a great man. My prayers are for you at this sad time. We have lost a gentle giant.
Doris Cox Schermer
Family
September 20, 2021
Everything written about Mr. Snyder's character, generosity, disposition, integrity and humility were right on point. He did make me feel special and important during my interactions with him. Jimmy, as was my Mother, are what they say, "are the salt of the earth"! I had the opportunity to sit in Jimmy's office and read his book about Tarheels to Deacon journey. He was surprised that I sat there in his office and read the whole book! Meeting Jimmy Snyder was one of the best things about me living in Lexington for 3 years. The world needs more peoe like Jimmy Snyder. I feel very fortunate to have crossed paths with him.

God Bless,
Bill Weiss
Bill Weiss
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
Jim Snyder, long time friend and advisor, will be missed in my family.
johnie l barker
September 17, 2021
Regina Chavis
September 17, 2021
Elizabeth, we did not know your dad but he sounds like a great man and devoted father. So sorry to hear of his passing. Just remember you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Randy & Nancy Lancaster Goodwin
Nancy Goodwin
Family
September 17, 2021
Cousin in law, Jimmy: there is simply no one like you on earth....and never will be!!!

Looks, talent, kindness, LOYALTY, dignity, are words many use to describe him.

Sandra, Courtney, Elizabeth - and those loved grandchildren .... may you feel the arms of God around you.

Heidi Warner
Family
September 17, 2021
My deepest thoughts and prayers to Sandra and family on Jimmy's passing. A true gentleman, golf enthusiast and legal scholar with whom I enjoyed business, and especially many hours spent hitting practice balls together at Sapona C.C. while discussing the latest encouraging news of our alma mater's athletics, WFU. Peace be with you, Jimmy and family.
Warren MacKinstry
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sandra, Courtney & Elizabeth, may God wrap his loving arms around you at this sad time. Praying for peace & comfort.
Leda Everhart
September 16, 2021
True definition of a gentleman! Our prayers are with Sandra and the entire Snyder family. May God soothe your hurt, fill your loss, and bless your days.
Chris and Christi Hollifield
September 16, 2021
Jimmy Synder, Jr. was a dear friend to many of us...loyal, encouraging, caring, a wise counselor, and a godly man and solid gold. I cherish my times with him and pray God's comfort and care to his dear family. He was a gentle giant.
Bill Greenwood, Jr.
Friend
September 16, 2021
I will always treasure my time with the Snyder family, both as a little girl and later as an adult. I have nothing but fond memories of being welcomed into their home, playing ball outside, and the laughter that filled family events. You will be truly missed. Give Gigi a good laugh and hug from me, please.
Elizabeth Bullard Hepler
Family
September 16, 2021
Sandra, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know after all the years you were together there is a emptiness in your heart and home that will always be with you. Lean on your family and friends and God will get you through this. Love and prayers are with and all your family.


Libby Wagner
Friend
September 15, 2021
So loved this man, especially when we worked on his campaign for Governor! What a splendid human being, so kind and so smart. Sandra, we know you're heartbroken. But like you, we will see him again! Dad will be thrilled to welcome him home to heaven.
Laura & Phil Triece
Friend
September 15, 2021
He was a rare attorney: honest, generous and caring. How I wish his bid for elected office had been rewarded in kind with his character.
Marie L. Mingus
Work
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, may God wrap his loving arms around you all and give you peace, comfort and understanding.
Darlene Brown
Friend
September 15, 2021
I’m thankful I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Snyder on a few occasions. His kindness, humbleness and ability to make me feel as though he was interested in every word I had to say will always be remembered. He was a special man and I know he will be missed by many. Go rest high! God Bless you all.
Melanie Sikes
September 15, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Jim was a smart man, and I have one of his books. I remember him dressing up as Abe Lincoln at one of our local events in Craven County. May God Bless his family as the deal with their loss. I km
Now God blessed Jim!
Michael Speciale
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
Everything written is so true. He brought out the BEST in all of us. And just like everyone knows, He spoke and counseled to you like YOU were the most important person on the planet. It was EMPOWERING. You left feeling incredible
He was a gift from God. Love you Jimmy
Alan Arthurs
Family
September 15, 2021
Sandra I am so sorry for your loss. I empathize with you and your family. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Kaye Mischler
Friend
September 15, 2021
A wonderful father, husband, lawyer and friend. From the time we first met as freshmen suite mates in Kitchin dorm, Jim was the consummate Southern gentleman. His love for the Deacs was surpassed only by his love of his family. A terrific attorney and even better person, he will be greatly missed. I feel very fortunate to have known him for so many years. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones, may he Rest In Peace.
Mike Lewis
Classmate
September 15, 2021
john smith
September 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Raykes
Friend
September 14, 2021
Sandra, so very sorry for your loss, my sincere thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. What a beautiful tribute to Jimmy.
Gay Farrell
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Goodbye my friend...
Martin Bailey
September 14, 2021
My prayers are with you all.
Tabitha Ball Lambe
Friend
September 14, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences to the family. Courtney I'm sorry about the passing of your father. He was a sweet man. RIP Mr. Snyder.
Subrena Sullivan
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Snyder family!
Tonya Lanier
September 14, 2021
I knew Jimmy back in high school. We were at the East West All-Star game together in 1963. He was a great athlete and a better man. His likes will not be seen again. God Bless his family.
Lee Johnson
September 14, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to you all!
AMY LEONARD
Friend
September 14, 2021
Keeping you and your family in my prayers Sandra.
Tommy Everhart
Coworker
September 14, 2021
Rodney Simmons
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sorry to hear about your family's lost.
Chris Craver
Friend
September 13, 2021
My prayers for peace during this time and in the coming days and months. Jimmy was one of those people that were bigger than life and made a lasting impression. I remember him coming to Robins School to visit his mom when she was teaching. He was just a special man with a very special wife and children. He will be greatly missed in the community. Rest In Peace Jimmy ♥
Pam Workman
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Dear Sandra and family, we were so sorry to learn of Jimmy's passing. He was a great man to many people, and most importantly to you, his family. Jimmy touched many lives in many positive ways and he will be missed by all who knew him. We feel fortunate to have had a chance to know him. Sending our condolences to all of you.
Dave and Barbara Smith
September 13, 2021
Jimmy encouraged me to continue writing. He also gifted me one of his signed books. Jimmy was soft spoken... a kind & loving soul. He would have made a great politician! He will be missed by many...
Glenda Walters
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Coy and I never forgot our teaching years at Lex. Jr. Hi and the great students- Jimmy was one of those very special ones to us. He remained our friend. I am so sorry to learn of his passing, May God give the family the needed strength at this time
Barbara Temple
September 13, 2021
As an only child, Jimmy was the big brother I didn't have. We were neighbors and I loved to watch Jimmy and Jean (Olive) go at it after school when we were growing up. Frances was my second mother and 5th grade teacher. I was thrilled one time when he gave me a tennis racket that he had outgrown. Sometimes he would let me ride to Hillside Swimming pool with him in his Jeep! It's the little things. He was also a great help to me later on when my father and then my mother passed away. He was the finest of men. A true gentleman. My sincerest sympathy to the whole family.
Suzanne Sourwine
Friend
September 13, 2021
He was always such a nice man. I had his mother, Frances Snyder in 5th grade at Holt School. He was an asset to the community and he will be missed.
Lori Hege
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Sandra, Courtney, Elizabeth...I am so sad to hear of Jimmy’s passing. What a great guy to have as my high school Sunday School teacher :) I admired him for his depth of thought, kindness, and integrity. What a truly lovely man. Dan and I are both thinking of you all.
Saundra Davis Westervelt
Friend
September 13, 2021
As neighbors I knew Jimmy my entire life. I could not possibly think of a better person. We are truly sorry for your loss and trust you will surround yourselves of wonderful memories of a truly remarkable and kind man.
R Lynn and Kristin Brandon
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sandra and family, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Gregory
Friend
September 13, 2021
Jimmy was a kind sole who would help anyone that he could. He was one of my favorite customers for many years. He will truly be missed. Sandra you and your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Chris Yaden
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Jimmy was a friend as we were growing up in Lexington. Our sympathies to Sandra and the family.
Connie(Beck) and Lewis McMillan
Friend
September 13, 2021
Jimmy was a great man and friend. He will be truly missed, My condolences to the family.Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sincerely,The Pickett Family
S Pickett
Friend
September 13, 2021
Enjoyed getting to know him when we were at Oak Grove. He was such a nice man , so kind to everyone. Sandra and girls are in my prayers.
Phyllis Leonard
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Always enjoyed seeing Jimmy at our Wake Forest Sporting events. For me, Jimmy was Abraham Lincoln and Atticus Finch, of "To Kill A Mockingbird, " all rolled into one. A true Deacon and one of Wake Forest's finest. My sincere sympathy and condolences to all the family. Calvary Love, Frank Leonard, Lexington, NC
Frank Leonard
Friend
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Grubb
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sandra, girls and family: I was sad to see Jimmy's obit, but he fought a good fight and finished his race here on Earth. I will be holding you all in my heart and in my prayers as you walk through this time of grief. God bless you all!
Isabelle Cook Mize
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 53 of 53 results