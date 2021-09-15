As an only child, Jimmy was the big brother I didn't have. We were neighbors and I loved to watch Jimmy and Jean (Olive) go at it after school when we were growing up. Frances was my second mother and 5th grade teacher. I was thrilled one time when he gave me a tennis racket that he had outgrown. Sometimes he would let me ride to Hillside Swimming pool with him in his Jeep! It's the little things. He was also a great help to me later on when my father and then my mother passed away. He was the finest of men. A true gentleman. My sincerest sympathy to the whole family.

Suzanne Sourwine Friend September 13, 2021