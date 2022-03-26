Stewart, Martha Christine Nelson
January 24, 1962 - March 22, 2022
Mrs. Martha Christine Nelson Stewart, 60, of Forsyth County, NC, passed away in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born to John Vester Nelson and Martha Velma Fulp Nelson on January 24, 1962, she lived the majority of her life in her hometown. Throughout her life, she took up many joys she thoroughly loved over the years. Whether it be crocheting, reading a Danielle Steele novel or sharing laughs and precious memories over her famous chicken wings, sour cream pound cake, and canned goods, Martha enjoyed life. She was known to be a helping hand, both within her family and to others. Martha was preceded in death by her mother; Martha Velma Fulp Nelson. Surviving family members include her loving husband of 28 years, Michael Stewart, her father; John Vester Nelson, stepmother; Peggy Howard Nelson, sister; Deborah Lynn (Eric) Hirshfeld, brothers; Gary John (Sarah) Nelson and Paul Vester (Mary) Nelson, step-sisters; Donna (Rick) Hartness, Denna Alred, Dorri Lambert, and Troy Lambert, stepbrothers; Danny (Anita) McNeill and Darrin McNeill, sisters-in-law; Karen Stewart and Kelley Stewart, and several other special nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held for Martha on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Gardens of Memory – Walkertown at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held Sunday, the night prior, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Hayworth Miller–Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2022.