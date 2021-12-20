Driver, Miles Junior
January 15, 2021 - December 18, 2021
Yadkinville
Mr. Miles Junior Driver, 73, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. Mr. Driver was born January 15, 1948 in Yadkin County to Giles and Lillian Hutchens Driver. He retired from RJ Reynolds after many years of service. Miles enjoyed racing, wrestling, cows, and football.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Driver was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Rice Driver; a step daughter, Lisa Peavler; a granddaughter, Kayla Driver; and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Brenda Gordon Driver; children, Miles Anthony Driver, Kenneth Wayne (Crystal) Driver, Sandra (Joey) Gordon, Joseph (Carrie) Driver, Rodney (Angie) Shore, and Amanda (Matt) Caudle; grandchildren, Drake, Meghan, Anna, Rian, Elizabeth, Kelsey, Marcus, Joseph Jr., Jason, Brianna, Jessica, Christopher, Jacob, Ted, Emma, Austin, Stormie, Tyler, Gracie, and Skyler; great grandchildren, Paisley, Isiah, Alex, and Roman; a sister, Mary Lou Trivette; and a brother, James (Kay) Driver.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Brother Lawrence Warden and Brother Bobby Watts officiating. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Driver.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Driver family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.