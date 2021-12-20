Menu
Miles Junior Driver
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Driver, Miles Junior

January 15, 2021 - December 18, 2021

Yadkinville

Mr. Miles Junior Driver, 73, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. Mr. Driver was born January 15, 1948 in Yadkin County to Giles and Lillian Hutchens Driver. He retired from RJ Reynolds after many years of service. Miles enjoyed racing, wrestling, cows, and football.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Driver was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Rice Driver; a step daughter, Lisa Peavler; a granddaughter, Kayla Driver; and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Brenda Gordon Driver; children, Miles Anthony Driver, Kenneth Wayne (Crystal) Driver, Sandra (Joey) Gordon, Joseph (Carrie) Driver, Rodney (Angie) Shore, and Amanda (Matt) Caudle; grandchildren, Drake, Meghan, Anna, Rian, Elizabeth, Kelsey, Marcus, Joseph Jr., Jason, Brianna, Jessica, Christopher, Jacob, Ted, Emma, Austin, Stormie, Tyler, Gracie, and Skyler; great grandchildren, Paisley, Isiah, Alex, and Roman; a sister, Mary Lou Trivette; and a brother, James (Kay) Driver.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Brother Lawrence Warden and Brother Bobby Watts officiating. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mt. Airy, NC 27030.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Driver.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Driver family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ruth Ann Ashley
Friend
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sandra, so sorry for your loss. Praying for you in the days ahead. Love you.
Renee Billings
December 21, 2021
Much love and prayers
Jennifer Hicks
Friend
December 21, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time, may you find peace and comfort from knowing that Miles is healed and watching over you in the arms of the father.....
Tammy Walker Anderson
Family
December 19, 2021
I am sorry for your lost. My prays are with you all. God has a taking a great man. You all will see him again in Heaven.
Tammy & Bradley Reinhardt
December 19, 2021
